Bluapple Helps Households Cut Food Waste as Grocery Prices Keep Climbing

Founded in 2009, we've been keeping produce fresh for 17 years. This little Bluapple absorbs ethylene gas, which causes produce to ripen faster. This will help extend the life of your produce 2-3x longer, enabling you to enjoy it before you have to throw it out. Place it in your crisper drawer and the Bluapple will keep produce fresh up to 2-3x longer.

A science-backed way to help fresh produce last up to 2–3x longer — helping households cut food waste as grocery prices climb and Western drought builds.

We’re not asking anyone to change how they shop or what they eat. We’re just giving the food they already buy a better chance to last — real money back in their pockets, trip after trip.” — Eric Johnson, Co-Founder & CEO

NORTH SALT LAKE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grocery prices are up nearly 30% since early 2020, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, and the pressure on household budgets is not letting up. The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects grocery prices will rise again in 2026, climbing faster than their 20-year average, and new threats to the nation’s crop supply could push costs higher still.Enter Bluapple , a small company with a big mission. Founded in 2009 on the belief that everyone deserves to get the most out of the food they buy, the brand makes science-backed produce preservation products designed to extend the life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its lineup includes the Classic Bluapple and Carbon Bluapple ethylene absorbers, which slow ripening across a wide range of produce; Freshmats drawer liners, which improve airflow and reduce bruising; and VeggieZips with HydroLiners , bags engineered for moisture control that keep vegetables crisp. Together they give everyday households a practical, affordable tool to fight food waste and rising prices.A Perfect Storm at the Grocery StoreThe strain on food shoppers has been building for years, and 2026 has taken an alarming turn. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) and NOAA, the western United States entered the growing season with its worst snowpack in decades. Multiple states — including Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico — recorded record-low snow water equivalent values, and Colorado’s snowpack peaked at just 51% of the historical median, the lowest on record since SNOTEL monitoring began in the 1980s. In the Colorado River Basin, which irrigates millions of acres of farmland and supplies water for much of the nation’s winter produce, reservoirs such as Lake Mead and Lake Powell are sitting below a third of capacity, forcing conservative water allocations for 2026. Paired with rising fuel and transportation costs, the result is a supply squeeze on the very foods people rely on most — and when produce is harder to afford, wasting it becomes a cost households cannot bear.How Bluapple WorksThe flagship Classic Bluapple absorbs ethylene gas, the naturally occurring compound that causes produce to ripen and spoil. By removing ethylene from the refrigerator, it is designed to help produce stay fresh longer — potentially extending shelf life by up to 2–3x compared to typical storage. “We’re not asking anyone to change how they shop or what they eat,” said Eric Johnson, Founder of The Bluapple Company. “We’re just giving the food they already buy a better chance to last. When a carton of berries stays fresh an extra week, that’s real money back in people’s pockets, trip after trip.”The Math Is SimpleAt a time when a head of romaine can cost $3–4, a container of strawberries $5–6, and a bag of apples more than $7, spoiled produce adds up fast. A household that loses even $10–15 of fresh produce a week is looking at roughly $500–$800 a year in waste. Bluapple products are affordably priced, and because the unit itself is reusable, only the inexpensive refill packets need replacing — a cost designed to pay for itself many times over. For households already stretching their budgets, tools that help food last longer are not just convenient; they are essential.Bluapple products are available at www.thebluapple.com and through major online retailers, with multi-product bundles for households that want to cover their whole refrigerator.About The Bluapple CompanyThe Bluapple Company is a consumer goods brand founded in 2009 and dedicated to helping households reduce food waste and save money by extending the freshness of fruits and vegetables. For 17 years, Bluapple has helped thousands of households keep produce fresher longer through science-backed approaches to ethylene absorption, airflow optimization, and moisture control. Learn more at www.thebluapple.com Sources: 1) U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index – Food at Home, bls.gov. 2) USDA Economic Research Service, Food Price Outlook 2026, ers.usda.gov. 3) NOAA / NIDIS, Western U.S. Snow Drought Updates 2026, drought.gov. 4) USDA NRCS, Colorado snowpack and water-supply reports 2026, nrcs.usda.gov. 5) Congressional Research Service, Management of the Colorado River, crsreports.congress.gov.

Why Bluapple Exists: Saving Fresh Produce, Saving Money

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