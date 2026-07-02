NTG Expands Federal Reach, Earning NASA SEWP VI Awards Across All Three Contract Categories

The Tampa-based 8(a) EDWOSB earns a rare sweep of all three SEWP VI categories, reinforcing its position as a trusted federal IT partner

As agencies seek cloud modernization, cybersecurity, and AI solutions, this achievement reflects our capabilities and commitment to federal customers.” — Wendy Hafner, President & CEO of NTG

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Technologies Group, Inc. (NTG), an SBA-certified 8(a) Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) specializing in advanced network engineering, cybersecurity, and mission-critical IT services, announced today that it has been awarded a contract on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). NTG secured contract awards across all three SEWP VI categories, Category A (IT Solutions), Category B (Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions), and Category C (IT Mission-Based Services), positioning the company to support federal agencies with a full spectrum of IT products and services.SEWP VI is one of the federal government's most widely used GWAC vehicles, enabling agencies across the federal government to procure IT solutions and services efficiently and at scale. The competition drew significant industry participation: Category A (IT Solutions) had 364 awardees, Category B (Enterprise-wide IT Service Solutions) had 692 awardees, and Category C (IT Mission-Based Services) had 1,059 awardees. NTG's selection across all three categories, including the highly competitive Category A pool, demonstrates its ability to deliver both IT products and complex mission-focused service solutions through the SEWP VI program.NTG has been a NASA SEWP contract holder since 2015 under SEWP V. The transition to SEWP VI expands opportunities for federal agencies to acquire not only technology products, but also integrated services and mission-focused solutions. NTG's award in all three categories reflects the company's continued investment in delivering modern IT, cybersecurity, cloud, engineering, and managed service capabilities to government customers.Through SEWP VI, federal agencies can access NTG's expertise in cybersecurity, cloud modernization, managed services, engineering, network infrastructure, and emerging technology solutions through a streamlined acquisition vehicle designed to accelerate mission success.For more information about NTG’s federal capabilities, please visit: https://ntgit.com/federal-solutions/

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