Award-Winning XR Studio Big Rock Creative Celebrates HBO’s 'The Man Will Burn' with 10 Free Memberships to BurnerSphere

BurnerSphere x The Man Will Burn HBO Doc

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the legendary Burning Man event takes center stage in the new four-part HBO docuseries The Man Will Burn , Big Rock Creative invites audiences worldwide to step into the BurnerSphere. Featured prominently in the first two episodes, Big Rock Creative developed BurnerSphere in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing anyone to experience the self-expression, art, and community of Black Rock City from anywhere, at any time.“When filming for The Man Will Burn wrapped, our story was just beginning," said Athena Demos , Co-Founder of BurnerSphere. "What audiences will see in the docuseries became the foundation for a world we rebuilt on our own platform, with and for our community. The Man Will Burn lets you witness Burning Man; BurnerSphere lets you live inside it, year-round.”On July 9, to celebrate the documentary's premiere, Black Rock City is giving away free annual memberships to the first 10 people to register, unlocking year-round access to a dynamic, evolving digital world created by Burners, for Burners. BurnerSphere makes belonging to the Burning Man community a universally accessible experience. Users do not need an expensive VR headset; the community is available via a standard Mac or PC. For those who do have virtual reality headsets, the community offers a fully immersive, 3D room-scale experience.Community members can explore a 24/7 interactive Black Rock City filled with live DJ sets, glowing video portals, and 360° art installations, while connecting globally via spatial voice chat. An intuitive creator toolkit empowers anyone to easily build and contribute their own virtual worlds without any technical or coding experience.Developed by the award-winning XR company Big Rock Creative in collaboration with the Burning Man Project, BurnerSphere is already receiving massive industry acclaim. Recipients of the Producer's Guild Innovation Award, the platform recently won "Experience of the Year" at the Academy of Immersive Arts and Sciences (Poly Awards), widely considered the Oscars of the XR industry.The docuseries, which premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, captures the 40-year history and spirit of the Nevada desert; BurnerSphere takes the next step by letting viewers actually participate. Instead of simply watching traditional media, BurnerSphere users become active contributors to a living, breathing virtual community.To register for one of the 10 free memberships to the BurnerSphere community, visit BurnerSphere.com For media inquiries, please contact:

BurnerSphere Trailer

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