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Inaugural Color Me Fit Glow Walk/Run 5K/10K

Join us for the 1st Annual Color Me Fit Summer Evening Glow Walk/Run!

 

Race Day: Friday, July 24th, 2026

Downtown Gazebo by First Citizens

117 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC

 

Whether you're racing, walking or just coming for the fun, this is an evening you won't want to miss!

 

Event Schedule:

10K Race – 8:00 PM

1.5-Mile Glow Walk – 8:15 PM

5K Race – 8:15 PM

 

Registration Fees:

Early Bird (by July 11): $25

July 12–24: $30

Race Day(Registration at Race Time): $35

 

Enjoy:

Live Music

Food Trucks

Beverages sold by Sarah-N-Geo's

 

Packet Pick-Up:

795 5th Street, Winnsboro

• Thursday, July 23 | 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

• Friday, July 24 | 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM

 

Bring your family, invite your friends, wear your brightest colors and get ready for an unforgettable summer evening filled with fitness, fun and community spirit!

 

Tag your walking or running buddy and let us know you're coming!

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Inaugural Color Me Fit Glow Walk/Run 5K/10K

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