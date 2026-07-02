Escalating fire danger and drought strain resources ahead of holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (July 2, 2026) – With critical fire danger escalating across the state and drought conditions straining water supplies, officials are urging all residents to exercise extreme caution this holiday weekend. As fire activity intensifies, please recreate responsibly to help prevent new wildfire starts while crews manage ongoing incidents.

Increased wildfire activity

Fire activity has escalated significantly across the state, with many ongoing large-scale incidents, including the Cottonwood, Babylon, Wild Goose, Cherry, and Iron fires. The combination of sustained high temperatures, dry fuels, and wind has created critical fire danger. As a result, fire officials are observing aggressive fire behavior earlier than the historical average for this time of year, with over 312,000 acres burned to-date.

When fighting wildfires in Utah, state and federal agencies can immediately draw water from reservoirs under emergency authority, temporarily bypassing standard water rights to protect lives and property. This process is highly coordinated through pre-mapped “dip sites” such as Minersville Reservoir, Kent’s Lake, Scipio Reservoir, the Millard County Road Reservoir, and Utah Lake. Land Use Agreements with water right holders are secured either before or during an incident. Whether helicopters are dipping buckets or planes are skimming the surface, every gallon is carefully tracked for post-incident accounting and reimbursement.

“Successful wildland firefighting relies on preparation and coordination before the smoke even appears. By mapping out approved water sources and establishing clear protocols with our partners and landowners well in advance, we ensure our aerial and ground crews can respond quickly,” said Brianne Emery, Deputy Director of Program Services at the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. “We take for granted that we’ll always have easy access to water to fight wildfires but in a year like this one, our planning and relationships are more important than ever.”

Reservoirs, lakes and streams

Reservoir storage averages 64% full, which is 11% lower than the normal for this time of year, and 15% lower than this time last year.

The boat ramp at Escalante Petrified Forest State Park is currently closed. When reservoirs reach low levels, some parks are forced to close their boat launch ramps in order to help better protect visitors and their property. Visit the Division of State Parks boat ramp conditions webpage for more information.

Because Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) may be happening earlier than normal, residents are urged to learn how to identify them and find current water advisories at HABs.utah.gov

Due to current low water levels from construction projects and ongoing drought impacts, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued emergency changes to increase the daily fishing limits at seven waterbodies in Utah, effective immediately. Learn more here.

Celebrate spark-free at a state park

Utah State Parks is excited to announce that visitors heading to a state park on July 4 will have the opportunity to bounce back to another state park free of charge! This is valid at all Utah State Parks, excluding state park golf courses. Learn more here.

River conditions reflect early runoff and reduced summer flows

As Utah moves deeper into the irrigation season, water demand continues to increase while streamflows across much of the state continue to decline. With below-average snowpack and an early spring runoff, many river systems are now experiencing conditions similar to those seen during the 2021 drought.

As natural flows decrease, junior water rights are regulated first to ensure senior water rights continue to receive water. In several basins, those distribution cuts are occurring weeks earlier than normal. On Hobble Creek, for example, water rights were regulated 40 days earlier than last year, marking the earliest regulation on record for that system.

Key observations from around the state include:

The Division of Water Rights and water commissioners continue to monitor conditions, administer water rights, and work with water users throughout the irrigation season. Conditions are expected to grow as remaining snowmelt runoff declines and summer water demands increase.

Bear River – Conditions remain slightly better than those experienced in 2021. Natural flow measured 338 cubic feet per second (cfs) compared to 219 cfs on the same date in 2021, largely due to improved snowpack and earlier runoff.

Upper Provo River – Conditions closely mirror the 2021 drought, with natural flows measuring 50 cfs, nearly identical to 49 cfs in 2021. Earlier snowmelt accelerated runoff, and nearby systems have already experienced significantly earlier water right regulation.

Upper Duchesne River – Streamflows remain very similar to 2021 drought conditions, with natural flows of 494 cfs compared to 503 cfs in 2021. Runoff has largely ended, and flows continue to decline.

Upper Sevier River – Although natural flows remain limited, deliveries are higher than in 2021 due to managed reservoir releases. Current deliveries are at 58% of first-class rights, compared to 7% during the same period in 2021.

For detailed river system statistics and conditions, see the full report here.

The state continues to promote initiatives such as the Agricultural Water Optimization Program for farmers and SlowtheFlow.org for residents. These programs aim to educate and incentivize water-saving practices, helping Utahns become more drought-resilient and better prepared for future conditions. Many indoor water-saving tips are available on the Slow the Flow website.

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For more information, contact Michael Sanchez, public information officer, at 385-226-8967 or email MASanchez@utah.gov.