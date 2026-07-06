Vendux Publishes 'Proven by the Numbers,' a Data Resource Benchmarking Fractional Sales Leadership

The new page pairs Vendux engagement metrics with market findings from the firm’s third annual State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report.

Buyers deserve clear, comparable data before they choose a fractional sales leader. Consolidating our own performance metrics with independent market benchmarks is an attempt to create transparency.” — Henning Schwinum, Managing Partner Vendux

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vendux , a firm that matches small and mid-sized businesses with fractional, interim, and temp-to-perm sales leaders, today published “ Proven by the Numbers ,” an online resource that presents the company’s operating performance metrics alongside market benchmarks from its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report. The resource is available at www.vendux.org/proven-by-the-numbers Fractional sales leadership has grown from an emerging idea into an established option for companies that need senior commercial leadership without the cost of a full-time hire. As adoption has risen, buyers have had few comparable data points to evaluate providers or set expectations. The new resource is intended to address that gap by consolidating figures on four dimensions that founders and chief executives most often weigh: speed, experience, cost, and outcomes.The page reports several Vendux performance metrics drawn from recent client engagements. The firm maintains a roster of more than 1,350 pre-vetted sales executives and averages 26 days from initial inquiry to a placed leader, compared with the eight to sixteen weeks typical of a traditional executive search. Across engagements, Vendux reports that 94 percent of client objectives are met, with a customer satisfaction rating of 4.4 on a five-point scale.The resource places those figures in market context using findings from the 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, the firm’s third annual survey of the sector. The report estimates that the population of fractional sales leaders across the United States and Canada is approaching 9,000 professionals. It also found that average monthly compensation reached $11,732, that 88 percent of engagements are structured as retainers, and that the average assignment now lasts 9.7 months. Nine in ten engagements are secured within three months, reflecting that companies typically engage fractional leaders in response to a specific trigger such as stalled growth, a leadership departure, or a go-to-market transition.“Buyers deserve clear, comparable data before they choose a fractional sales leader,” said Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vendux. “Consolidating our own performance metrics with independent market benchmarks is an attempt to bring transparency to a category that has often relied on anecdote.”Schwinum added that the figures reflect a broader shift in the market. “The data points to a model that has matured,” he said. “Fractional sales leadership is now measured on outcomes, duration, and satisfaction, not novelty.”The report on which the market benchmarks are based combines data from more than 1,000 assignments facilitated by Vendux with survey input from fractional executives across the United States and Canada. According to the firm, the market figures are survey-based, while its performance metrics reflect internal operating data.Although fractional leadership has become a recognized option, only a portion of small and mid-sized businesses have adopted the model, leaving room for continued growth as more organizations seek specialized expertise without long-term hiring commitments.

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