Seattle University School of Law Launches Central Washington Hybrid Hub Pipeline Initiative
Aerial view of downtown Yakima, WA, the heart of the Yakima Valley and a regional center for business, education, and community leadership in Central Washington.
Inaugural reception celebrates new partnership expanding legal education pathways and strengthening the legal profession in Central and Eastern Washington.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University School of Law will officially launch the Central Washington Hybrid Hub Pipeline Initiative with an inaugural community reception on Friday, July 10, in Yakima, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to expand access to legal education and address the legal desert in Central and Eastern Washington.
The Central Washington Hybrid Hub Pipeline Initiative is a partnership between Seattle University School of Law, Heritage University, and AccessLex Institute dedicated to expanding pathways into the legal profession. By investing in aspiring attorneys, particularly students from historically underrepresented communities, the initiative seeks to increase access to legal education, strengthen the pipeline of future lawyers, and improve access to legal services throughout the region.
The reception follows the first day of the Pre-Law Summit and JD Academy and will bring together attorneys, judges, law students, aspiring law students, and community partners to celebrate the launch of the initiative and build lasting connections across the Central Washington legal community.
“The Central Washington Hybrid Hub Pipeline Initiative embodies our commitment to making legal education more accessible while helping address the critical shortage of lawyers in legal deserts across the region," said Anthony E. Varona, Dean of Seattle University School of Law and originator of the hybrid hub initiative. "By partnering with Heritage University and AccessLex Institute, we are investing in future legal leaders who will strengthen the profession and expand access to justice in areas most in need of legal services and flexible pathways for legal education."
Featured speakers include:
Anthony E. Varona, Dean, Seattle University School of Law
Christopher Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer, AccessLex Institute
Bree Black Horse, Director, Central Washington Hybrid Hub Pipeline Initiative
The reception is open to members of the local legal community, members of the judiciary, current law students, Pre-Law Summit and JD Academy participants, and others committed to strengthening pathways into the legal profession in Central and Eastern Washington.
Event Details
Central Washington Hybrid Hub Pipeline Initiative Reception
Date: Friday, July 10, 2026
Time: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Location: Single Hill Brewing, 102 N. Naches Ave., Yakima, WA 98901
Photo of downtown Yakima, WA by Quintin Soloviev - Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=192527773
Alicia Kan
Seattle University School of Law
+1 206-398-4009
akan@seattleu.edu
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