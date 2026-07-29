New Directions Mental Health Expands Access to Compassionate Mental Health Care with New Clinic in McCandless

A peak inside a New Directions Mental Health clinic

New Directions Mental Health opens a new clinic in McCandless expanding access to quality, compassionate mental health care for local families and individuals.

Expanding our care in McCandless allows us to meet clients where they are, delivering the high-quality, accessible mental health care everyone deserves. We look forward to making a difference!” — Laura Bisbey, Clinic Director

MCCANDLESS, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Directions Mental Health, a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in McCandless. The new location strengthens the organization's mission to bring high-quality mental health services closer to the people who need them.The McCandless clinic adds to the 15 New Directions Mental Health locations throughout the greater Pittsburgh area. With this opening, residents across the community gain convenient access to a full spectrum of mental health care, all delivered by a compassionate team of professionals.New Directions' clinical teams work collaboratively to create individualized treatment plans, supporting children, adolescents, and adults wherever they are on their mental health journey. At a New Directions Mental Health, clients have access to a full suite of personalized mental health services, including therapy, psychiatry, and interventional treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravatoat many locations.The Allegheny County Health Department has set a goal to improve mental wellness by 2027, targeting a reduction in the percentage of residents reporting 14 or more poor mental health days in the past month to below 11%.Expanding access to mental health and behavioral health services throughout the region is critical to achieving this goal. New Directions Mental Health is committed to supporting this initiative, working toward a healthier, happier community.Deeply rooted in the communities it serves, New Directions Mental Health continues to expand its presence to reach areas in need. The McCandless location reflects the ongoing commitment to making mental health care more accessible for local families and neighbors to address rising mental health concerns.New Directions Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. New Directions Mental Health formed as a partnership between several long-standing mental health clinics that have been providing care to southwestern Pennsylvania for 45 years. New Directions is proud to be the leader in interventional psychiatry services in the Pittsburgh metro area., offering life-changing services like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and SPRAVATOTo learn more about New Directions Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, SPRAVATOtreatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://newdirectionspgh.com/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients you can reach our teams by phone at (724) 300 - 8074 or online at https://newdirectionspgh.com/schedule-appointment/ About New Directions Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkNew Directions Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the New Directions Mental Health team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, its family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

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