Burlington County to Participate in National Bell Festival on July 4th

Burlington County residents have another chance to hear the Historic Olde Courthouse Bell ring to commemorate the nation’s 250th Anniversary.

The centuries-old bell, which rang for liberty after the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago, will ring again this Saturday, July 4th, as part of the National Bell Festival.

“Ringing the Olde Courthouse Bell was a terrific way to kick off our County’s official 250th Anniversary celebration last month, and we’re excited to sound it again on Independence Day as part of a nationwide moment of reflection and unity,” said Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Allison Eckel, chair of Burlington County’s 250th Anniversary Planning Committee. “We hope this event and other celebrations occurring across the county, will spark residents’ interest in Burlington County history and remind them that we all have a part in making sure our democracy endures.”

The bell festival is being organized in honor of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing. Bells across the nation are expected to ring beginning at 2 PM through 2:50 PM.

Burlington County’s bell was cast in 1755, and it was in a courthouse in Burlington City when it rang in 1776, shortly after the Declaration of Independence was signed. At the time, Burlington City was the seat of Burlington County’s government. The bell was moved to its present location in the Mount Holly courthouse, now known as the Historic Olde Courthouse, after it was constructed.

The courthouse bell will sound at 2 PM on Saturday. Residents from across the County are invited to attend and bring their own bells to ring in unison.

Residents are also invited to attend a special Burlington County Parks presentation about the Declaration of Independence at 12:30 PM in St. Andrew’s Church (121 High Street, Mount Holly) located immediately across from the courthouse. There will be a discussion on the details about the events leading up to the Declaration’s signing and the significance of its publication.

The presentation is free, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance at https://secure.rec1.com/NJ/burlington-county-nj-/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTQyODEyNjk= .

Public readings of the Declaration of Independence

In addition to the National Bell Festival, Burlington County will host two public readings of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, which was the date the document was published and distributed in 1776.

The presentations and readings will be held at 10 AM and 6 PM on Wednesday, July 8, at the Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences (307 High Street, Mount Holly). This presentation centers on the background about the Declaration of Independence, the signers and its publication. The complete Declaration will then be read publicly as part of the nationwide celebration and readings in all 50 states.

“Our nation was created based on liberty, equality and justice and those principles continue to unite and inspire us,” said Burlington County Commissioner Randy Brolo. “Ringing the courthouse bell and reading the Declaration of Independence in unison with others across the nation is a powerful way to celebrate this milestone and the rights and protections we all enjoy and that make America special.”

Burlington County history exhibit on the move

Residents and visitors also have more opportunities to learn about the contributions Burlington County and its people made during the American Revolution by visiting the Burlington County Joins the Revolution history exhibit, now on display at the Hainesport Municipal Building (1401 Marne Highway).

The exhibit contains artifacts, uniforms, and displays detailing Burlington County battles, events, and people with roles in the Revolutionary War and the creation of the United States of America.

It was created by Burlington County Parks historians and was first displayed on the second floor of the Warden’s House Gallery in Mount Holly from January until June 14th. It was moved to Hainesport in late June and will remain at the municipal building until July 15, when it will move to the history tent at this year’s Burlington County Farm Fair (July 21-25) at the Burlington County Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Following Farm Fair, the exhibit will be available to move to another location in Burlington County.

Municipalities or civic organizations interested in hosting the exhibit should contact Parks Museum Curator Marisa Bozarth at 609-668-9042 or email mbozarth@co.burlington.nj.us.