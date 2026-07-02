Commemorative Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Westminster, MD, Thursday, July 2, 2026 – On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Carroll County will join more than 600 communities across the nation in commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

While America declared its independence on July 4, 1776, it was on July 8, 1776, in Philadelphia that Colonel John Nixon first read the Declaration of Independence to the public, announcing the birth of our nation. Two hundred and fifty years later, the county and the City of Westminster are honored to participate in a synchronized nationwide reading, reflecting on the enduring principles of liberty, self-government, and civic responsibility.

Commissioner Tom Gordon, District 3, will offer brief remarks before the recitation, along with other elected officials and community leaders. The event is being held at the Historic Carroll County Courthouse, 200 Willis Street, Westminster.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to remember this defining moment in our nation’s history. Please plan to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for the ceremony and opening remarks. The public reading of the Declaration of Independence begins promptly at 6:00 p.m., coinciding with the historic reading in Philadelphia, and will last approximately 13 minutes.

Stand alongside friends, neighbors, veterans, and community leaders as we celebrate the ideals that have united Americans for 250 years.