EXTENDED HOURS Cooling Centers to Stay Open Sunday, July 5th through Monday, July 6th

Westminster, MD, Thursday, July 2, 2026 – Due to the continued high temperatures and excessive heat, Carroll County will be extending cooling center hours around the county.

In addition to Cooling Centers being operational July 2nd - July 4th (See hours below). The following community organizations will continue to operate cooling centers on Sunday and Monday:

Human Services Programs of Carroll County’s Adult Only Shelter, located at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD, 21157. Please call (410) 386-6679 for more information.

Sunday, July 5th, and Monday, July 6th, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, residents who are vulnerable to extreme heat and do not have adequate shelter are encouraged to seek relief from the heat between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6th at the following Department of Citizen Services locations:

Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy

North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg

Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown

Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster

Residents may also cool off at any branch of the Carroll County Public Library during regular business hours on Monday, July 6th, from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg

Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mt. Airy

North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown

Westminster Branch, 50 East Main Street, Westminster

As a reminder, Cooling Centers are currently open today, Thursday, July 2nd - Saturday, July 4th at the following times and locations:

Unless otherwise noted, residents who are vulnerable to extreme heat and do not have adequate shelter are encouraged to seek relief from the heat between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd, at the following locations:

Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy

North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg

Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown

Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster.

Residents may also cool off at any branch of the Carroll County Public Library during regular business hours: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2nd, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd.

Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg

Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mt. Airy

North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown

Westminster Branch, 50 East Main Street, Westminster

Additionally, Human Services Programs of Carroll County’s Adult Only Shelters, located at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD, 21157, cooling center will be open Wednesday, July 1st, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Thursday, July 2nd, through Saturday, July 4th, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please call (410) 386-6679 for more information.

Access to air conditioning and water fountains will be available for those who need them at any of the cooling centers.

Carroll County Emergency Management offers the following safety tips for when temperatures and humidity are high:

· Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day.

· Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

· Eat less protein and more fruit and vegetables and drink plenty of water.

· Stay in air-conditioned buildings or rooms and limit time outside if possible.

· Additional places you can go to cool down in Carroll County include stores, malls, restaurants, churches, movie theaters, and homes of friends and family.

For additional information, visit the Carroll County Health Department website at:

https://health.maryland.gov/carroll/Pages/Extreme-Weather.aspx