CB/I Digital Shortlisted for Best PPC Campaign at the 2026 US Agency Awards

Agency Recognized for Chan Luu Campaign That Grew Revenue 86% While Launching a New Ready-to-Wear Category

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB/I Digital, a performance marketing agency known for its data-forward, AI-first approach to Ecommerce growth, has been shortlisted for Best PPC Campaign at the 2026 US Agency Awards for its work scaling luxury jewelry and apparel brand Chan Luu through the launch of a new Ready-to-Wear (RTW) category.

CB/I Digital has partnered with Chan Luu since 2018, growing the brand more than 4X over the first five years of the partnership. In 2026, Chan Luu began expanding beyond its hand-crafted jewelry roots into a higher-priced RTW apparel line, in a far more competitive category. The mandate was to launch RTW at scale while protecting the core jewelry business and improving, not sacrificing, efficiency.

The agency created a dual-track strategy across Google and Meta, pairing retention and high-intent search for jewelry with aggressive prospecting into luxury fashion audiences for RTW, underpinned by Conative AI, an AI-powered inventory forecasting and demand planning platform developed by CB/I for ecommerce brands. Conative AI informed a product-focused strategy that helped uncover potential best sellers and maintain stock levels to support aggressive marketing spend.

In the first four months of 2026, Chan Luu's revenue grew 86%, RTW grew more than 5X year-over-year to reach nearly half of total brand revenue. The best part, all while

“Chan Luu trusted us to take a big swing at a critical moment for their brand, and that trust is what let us move this fast without losing discipline on efficiency,” said Mike Le, Chief Operating Officer at CB/I Digital. “This campaign is what modern paid media looks like when channel expertise, AI systems, and operational intelligence work as a single growth engine, not separate functions.”

The shortlist adds to a growing list of industry recognition for CB/I Digital, including the US Agency Award for Best Use of AI in 2025 for its work with First Citizens Bank, along with 15+ awards and recognitions over the past three years, including Inc. 5000, US Search Awards (2024), Vega Awards (2023), and Stevie Awards (2022).

Winners of the 2026 US Agency Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony later this year. The full shortlist is available at usagencyawards.com.

About CB/I Digital

CB/I Digital is a performance marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid media, and advanced AI-driven solutions. With over 19 years of experience and an internal AI team dating back to 2019, the agency partners with leading brands such as First Citizens Bank, Chan Luu, Melinda Maria, and LVMH to drive measurable growth and sustained competitive advantage. To learn more, visit cbidigital.com.

About US Agency Awards

The US Agency Awards celebrate the best campaigns, agencies, and teams across marketing, creativity, and technology. Organized by Don't Panic Events and accredited 'Outstanding' by the Independent Awards Standards Council, the US Agency Awards are part of the wider Agency Awards series, which also includes the European Agency Awards, UK Agency Awards, and Global Agency Awards. You can learn more at usagencyawards.com.

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