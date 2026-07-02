Welcome To Our New JeffCo Newsletter!

We've completed the transition to our new website platform that puts what information you receive in your hands. If you subscribed to our old newsletter you've been moved to the new one. But, you have more options. If you go to the new JCCAL.org you can create an account and sign up for calendar notifications for things like Commission Meetings, our Household Drop-Off events, and much more. We hope you will take advantage of customizing what information you want to receive.

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