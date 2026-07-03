Federal Flags LLC Launches 'American History Unfurled' — A Historical Series on the American Flag’s Role in U.S. History

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We want to highlight the historical flags that have flown over this country. Every flag continues a tradition of American workers building the symbols this country flies with pride.” — Chris Mitchell

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Flags, LLC, a leading provider of premium, 100% American-made commercial flagpoles and flags, today announced the launch of “ American History Unfurled ,” an educational content series. The multi-part series traces how the American flag and historic military colors have served as symbols of unity, resilience, and progress throughout American history.As the country marks its 250th anniversary, “the new digital series” aims to connect that history to the present — from the use of regimental colors on Revolutionary War battlefields to the modern engineering behind commercial flagpoles built to withstand extreme weather.“Flags are living testaments to our shared history,” said Chris Mitchell, CEO at Federal Flags, LLC. “Through this series, we want to highlight the historical flags that have flown over this country and why domestic manufacturing still matters today. Every flag continues a tradition of American workers building the symbols this country flies with pride.”Key themes include:- Exploring U.S. history through flags: The series traces the connection between historical flags and American development, highlighting how standards from the American Revolution to the present time have served as symbols of unity and rallying beacons.- Educational context on iconic standards: The series offers historical insights into significant banners, including the Bedford Flag (America’s oldest known surviving US flag), the Taunton "Liberty and Union" Flag, and the Culpeper Flag, while detailing events like the 1918 World Series when the national anthem’s wartime performance helped cement it as a pregame tradition.- Preserving American legacy: The series serves as an educational resource dedicated to chronicling the nation's rich history, ensuring the stories behind iconic flags and historical events are preserved for future generations.The series is free to the public, featuring new articles published weekly on the company's website.To read the installment of the “American Unfurled” series or browse commercial flagpole specifications, visit www.FederalFlags.com About Federal Flags, LLC.Based in Kennesaw, GA, Federal Flags has been a trusted distributor since 2002 of American made heavy-duty commercial flagpoles and premium U.S. flags. The company serves schools, government facilities, and businesses nationwide, specializing in wind-load-rated commercial flagpoles and durable, weather-resistant flags. Federal Flags is a member of the Flag Manufacturers Association of America (FMAA) and National Independent Flag Dealers Association (NIFDA).

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