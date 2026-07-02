Attorney General James Announces Takedown of Fraudulent Queens Medical Clinic

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the arrests and criminal charges of Francia Aguila, 53, of Farmington, New York and Gifty Appiah, 59, of Staten Island, New York, for putting patients at an Astoria, Queens medical clinic at risk and stealing over $100,000 from Medicaid through false billing. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) revealed that Aguila, the part owner of Steinway Hope Medical, fraudulently used Appiah’s identity and credentials as a licensed nurse practitioner to diagnose, treat, and prescribe medications to patients. While Aguila did not possess a license to practice medicine, she allegedly dressed in a white coat, referred to herself as “Doctor Fran,” and performed examinations on patients. Aguila used her fraudulent medical practice to bill $105,018.20 to Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) funded by New York’s Medicaid program from March 2021 through November 2024.

“Practicing medicine without a license risks the lives of New Yorkers and undermines the integrity of our health care system,” said Attorney General James. “New Yorkers in need of medical care sought treatment at Steinway Hope Medical, where they were taken advantage of by a fake doctor as part of an elaborate Medicaid fraud scheme. My office will continue to root out fraud in our state’s Medicaid program and protect New Yorkers by bringing unlicensed practitioners to justice.”

Appiah was allegedly paid $10,000 per month to act as the sole provider of medical services to patients at Steinway Hope Medical. However, Appiah rarely appeared at the clinic and instead allowed Aguila to medically examine patients who were seeking treatment. Aguila presented herself to patients as a doctor and used Appiah’s identity and credentials to prescribe medications. Aguila performed stethoscope exams, examined patients’ eyes with a penlight, and conducted other tests on unsuspecting patients. Through Steinway Hope Medical, Appiah and Aguila submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid-funded MCOs that falsely stated Appiah performed the medical services.

Aguila and Steinway Hope Medical were each charged with one count of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, one count of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Professional Title. Appiah was also charged with one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree and one count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree. If convicted, Appiah and Aguila face a maximum sentence of one and a third to four years in state prison on the top count.

These charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This investigation was handled by Detective Nefertiti Clarke under the supervision of Detective Supervisor Dominick DiGennaro, Detective Supervisor Ramon Almodovar, and Deputy Chief Ronald Lynch. The audit investigation was conducted by Principal Auditor Investigator Olga Sunitsky with the assistance of Auditor Investigator Victor Torres under the supervision of Regional Chief Auditor Jonathan Romano.

The criminal case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Michael Orvets under the supervision of New York City Regional Director Twan Bounds. Investigative support was provided by Legal Support Analyst Natalie Tamblyn under the supervision of Supervising Legal Assistant Alexandra Schmit.

MFCU is led by Deputy Attorney General Amy Held and Assistant Deputy Attorney General Thomas O’Hanlon. MFCU is part of the Division for Criminal Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.

New York MFCU’s total funding for federal fiscal year (FY) 2026 is $70,793,651. Of that total, 75 percent, or $53,095,240, is awarded under a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $17,698,411 for FY 2026, is funded by New York State.