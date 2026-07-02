Star-Spangled Sips: The Dairy Alliance Serves Up High-Protein Frozen Dairy Drinks for the Fourth of July

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is celebrating Independence Day with a trio of high-protein frozen dairy drink recipes that bring bold color and nutrition to any Fourth of July spread.As protein continues to top consumers' must-have list, these frozen dairy drinks offer a festive way to work it into holiday celebrations without sacrificing flavor or fun. Made with real dairy milk, each recipe delivers the creamy, indulgent experience of a frozen treat with the high-quality protein dairy is known for. And since they skip the alcohol altogether, they're just as perfect for guests who are cutting back on drinking as they are for the kids' table.The three recipe videos feature frozen dairy drinks inspired by the patriotic colors of red, white, and blue. Each one highlights a different summer flavor, strawberry, lemonade, and blueberry, offering a fun, colorful way to toast the holiday while sneaking in real nutritional value.“Protein is on everyone’s radar right now, and these frozen dairy drinks are a fun way to deliver it during the Fourth of July,” said Farrah Newberry , CEO at The Dairy Alliance. “They’re festive, they’re easy to make, and real dairy milk means guests are getting real nutrition in every sip.”Each recipe comes together quickly with simple ingredients, making them an easy addition to any holiday menu. From a creamy strawberry base to a bright, tangy lemonade blend and a rich blueberry finish, these frozen drinks offer something for every guest at the table.Watch the full recipe videos here About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast. The organization works to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of real dairy milk and dairy foods while supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable dairy practices.

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