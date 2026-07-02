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Judge Blocks Postal Service From Imposing Restrictions on Mail-In Ballots

A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday blocked the United States Postal Service from carrying out changes to its delivery of mail-in ballots, writing that recent policies directed by President Trump ran afoul of legal terms the agency accepted more than four years ago to ensure timely delivery of mail ballots.

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Judge Blocks Postal Service From Imposing Restrictions on Mail-In Ballots

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