C.A. Says Broad Statistics About Gun Filings May Be Enough to Trigger RJA Discovery

Div. Five of the First District Court of Appeal has held that a defendant who filed a motion alleging racial bias after he was convicted of attempted robbery with a firearm based on statistics from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, purportedly showing that Black defendants faced gun allegations in Alameda County more often than White suspects, may be entitled to discovery of eight years of data from the local prosecutorial office.

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