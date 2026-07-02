Omani-Italian Couture House Melis by Sahar Al Aufi Expands in the U.S. with the Love & Peace Collection

Melis by Sahar Al Aufi showcasing Love & Peace collection at International Cały Fashion event, Olsztyn, Poland (May 2026). Photography by Aleksandra Miłosz (@amg.lns) | Paweł Szwajkowski. Melis by Sahar Al Aufi showcasing Love & Peace collection at International Cały Fashion event, Olsztyn, Poland (May 2026). Photography by Aleksandra Miłosz (@amg.lns) | Paweł Szwajkowski. Melis by Sahar Al Aufi showcasing Love & Peace collection at International Cały Fashion event, Olsztyn, Poland (May 2026). Photography by Aleksandra Miłosz (@amg.lns) | Paweł Szwajkowski. Melis by Sahar Al Aufi showcasing Love & Peace collection at International Cały Fashion event, Olsztyn, Poland (May 2026). Photography by Aleksandra Miłosz (@amg.lns) | Paweł Szwajkowski. Melis by Sahar Al Aufi showcasing Love & Peace collection at International Cały Fashion event, Olsztyn, Poland (May 2026). Photography by Aleksandra Miłosz (@amg.lns) | Paweł Szwajkowski.

The international fashion house brings its made-to-measure couture and newest collection to a growing American clientele.

I design for the woman who wants to be remembered, not just seen.” — Sahar Al Aufi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melis by Sahar Al Aufi, the couture house founded by Omani-Italian designer Sahar Al Aufi, is deepening its presence in the United States with the introduction of its Love & Peace collection to American clients, stylists, and industry partners.

The expansion builds on the house's New York Fashion Week appearance and existing U.S. relationships, extending its made-to-measure bridal, menswear, and occasionwear offerings to a market increasingly drawn to couture with a cross-cultural point of view.

Founded in 1998, Melis by Sahar Al Aufi unites the cultural heritage of Oman with the craft tradition of Italy. The house takes its name from the Italian family name of the designer's children, a reflection of the two worlds at the center of its work. With ateliers in Oman and Italy, the house dresses the entire wedding party, from the bride and groom to the wider celebration, each piece designed by a single creative director.

"I have never believed a woman should walk into a room and disappear into a trend. I design for the woman who wants to be remembered, not just seen. American clients are looking for exactly that right now, something made for them and no one else, and that is the way I have always worked," said Sahar Al Aufi, Founder and Creative Director.

The Love & Peace collection is built on the belief that “beauty has a soul.” Created from silk, chiffon, and tulle and finished with hand embroidery and sculpted, fluid silhouettes, the collection reflects the house's signature balance of structure and softness. Every piece is made to measure, beginning not with measurements but with a client's story.

"I designed the Love & Peace collection around one idea, that beauty has a soul. The pieces are meant to feel calm and effortless, like they belonged to the woman wearing them before she ever put them on," Al Aufi said of the collection.

Melis by Sahar Al Aufi offers made-to-measure couture across bridal, menswear, womenswear, occasionwear, and its culturally-rooted Melis Arabia line. The designer travels to work with clients directly, bringing the same standard of craft across Oman, Italy, and the United States.

Rather than entering the U.S. through traditional wholesale channels, the house is forming a select number of trunk shows and private appointment partnerships with luxury bridal retailers. Through this model, Melis by Sahar Al Aufi presents its collections directly to a boutique's clientele for a defined engagement, taking made-to-measure orders on site, without requiring the boutique to carry permanent inventory. It allows each retailer to offer couture and a personal design experience to its clients while the house maintains the bespoke, one-to-one process at the heart of its work.

Melis by Sahar Al Aufi is now accepting inquiries from bridal retailers interested in trunk show and private client partnerships in the United States. Interested boutiques and partners may reach the house through the brand’s contact form here: https://www.saharalaufiatelier.com/contact/

Photos used in this press release by Aleksandra Miłosz (@amg.lns) | Paweł Szwajkowski.

About Melis by Sahar Al Aufi

Melis by Sahar Al Aufi has been making couture since 1998. Founded in Muscat, Oman, the house takes its name from the Italian family name of designer Sahar Al Aufi's children, a detail that reflects the dual cultural identity at the heart of the house. The house maintains production relationships in Oman and Italy, giving it the creative range to produce at a level most independent designers cannot match.

Every piece is made-to-measure. The house is centered on weddings in the fullest sense: bridal couture, bespoke groom suiting, and everything the wedding party needs to mark the day with the same level of intention. Occasion and eveningwear extend the work beyond the wedding itself. The design process begins not with measurements but with conversation, and clients are interpreted rather than fitted.

Melis by Sahar Al Aufi has shown at New York Fashion Week, presenting at Sony Hall. The house has an established U.S. presence and is in active expansion of its private client network and retail footprint within the United States. Learn more at https://www.saharalaufiatelier.com/.

About Sahar Al Aufi

Sahar Al Aufi has been designing couture since 1998. Over that time she has built a couture house with production relationships in Oman and Italy, and a practice rooted in a single philosophy: clothing should reflect the person wearing it.

Her design process begins with a client's story, not their measurements. Garments are interpreted from conversation, built from the inside out, and finished by hand. Her work is centered on weddings: bridal couture, bespoke groom suiting, and the entire wedding party, all designed from a single creative perspective. Occasion and eveningwear extend that work beyond the ceremony. The result, as she has described it, is something that feels like it already belongs to you before you put it on.

Her connection to Italy is personal as well as creative. Her husband is Italian, and it is from his family name, Melis, that her house takes its own. She travels to work with clients, and brings the same standard of craft whether she is working in Muscat, Milan, or New York.

Sahar Al Aufi has shown at New York Fashion Week and is expanding her private client network and retail footprint within the United States. Follow the designer on Instagram at @sahar_alaufi.

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