Minnesota DNR urges boaters to own their wake and keep in mind how activities affect others, the environment

As the summer boating season enters its peak with the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds boat operators who create a wake to be mindful of the potential risks to other water users and the environment. Improper watercraft operation can put other others at risk, damage docks and moored watercraft, create shoreline erosion, degrade water quality, and harm habitat essential for many species of fish and wildlife.

Personal watercraft users are required by law to operate at slow/no-wake speed within 150 feet of shorelines. In addition, the DNR recommends the following:

Be courteous at public water access sites: launch and load efficiently, keep the ramp area clear, and follow posted guidance to ensure everyone can access the water safely and smoothly.

Stay at least 200 feet from shore or other watercraft and structures, as this distance reduces the likelihood of wakes posing a public safety risk, harm to property, or damaging natural resources. Wake boats or other watercraft that are engineered to create an enhanced wake should be operated even farther away — far enough to prevent adverse effects on natural resources and ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for all water users — and should use deep, open-water areas whenever possible.

Reduce speed near shorelines, marinas, channels, and other congested areas. This is for safety, but also to prevent wakes in shallow areas from creating suspended sediment and affecting habitat.

Minimize repetitive passes. Even small, continuous wakes can interfere with other water users and erode the shoreline.

Always be respectful of others. People enjoy Minnesota’s lakes and rivers in many ways – including canoeing, cruising, fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, skiing, tubing and swimming – and it’s up to everyone to be aware of how their activity might affect others.

“Many people plan their celebrations around the water in the days surrounding the Fourth of July, and our lakes and rivers are going to be busy,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “We ask everyone to prioritize their own safety and that of others, and to be patient at public accesses and other places where boaters naturally congregate. A little courtesy goes a long way and helps ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend.”

See the DNR website for more information on boating etiquette, boating safety, and owning your wake.