ReVision Design + Build Announces Rebrand, Highlighting Comprehensive Services and a White-Glove Remodeling Experience

Striking textures and warm natural White Oak wood combine to create a deeply refined bathroom retreat. ReVision Design + Build's two-story historic home addition in Plaza Midwood, Charlotte, features a farmhouse-inspired aesthetic with shiplap walls and a neutral palette, seamlessly blending new construction with the original architecture. ReVision Design + Build transformed this Lake Norman space into a breathtaking dual-zone chef’s kitchen. Featuring custom navy cabinetry, Calacatta Gold marble counters, and a stunning 72-inch La Cornue range.

Charlotte's ReVision Design + Build marks over 20 years with a rebrand, highlighting its comprehensive, white-glove approach to seamless home remodels.

This new brand perfectly encapsulates what we do for our clients. Our new identity highlights the design vision of our team and our experience in delivering a seamless remodel” — Brad Little, President and CEO

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReVision Design + Build, an award-winning residential remodeling firm in the greater Charlotte area, has introduced a refreshed brand identity to mark its growth as a complete design-build firm. The updated identity reflects the company’s evolution from a handyman service into a comprehensive firm offering a highly personalized, white-glove approach to home renovation. The new name, website, and a modernized logo featuring a lifted "RE" symbolize a renewed perspective on upscale home transformations. Together, these updates highlight the team's focus on seamlessly guiding clients from early planning to final construction.

The newly launched website gives homeowners more clarity before the first consultation. It features comprehensive resources including 2026 kitchen and bathroom cost guides, remodeling FAQs, photography-rich project portfolios, and design-build education.

Originally founded by Brad Little in 2005 and later known as ReVision Design/Remodeling following a 2021 rebrand from Case, the company now operates as ReVision Design + Build to better reflect its fully integrated model. What began with a single project has grown into a premier full-service remodeling firm with an expanded in-house team and a meticulously defined, concierge-level client experience.

Little’s construction career began at age 16 rebuilding a marina after Hurricane Hugo. Over the past two decades, he has grown the company by focusing on trust, high-quality craftsmanship, and long-term client relationships. Today, ReVision Design + Build employs a dedicated in-house team of designers, project developers, builders, and craftspeople serving homeowners throughout Charlotte and the surrounding region.

The spring 2026 rebrand reflects ReVision’s continued growth, featuring a unified in-house team expertly guiding homeowners from the first design conversation through construction. While the visual identity has changed, the company’s core foundation remains untouched. Homeowners will continue to be supported by the same experienced leadership team. Their focus remains on providing exceptional care and guiding each homeowner from planning through completion.

ReVision Design + Build’s five-phase process bridges the gap between creative vision and precise execution. Following an in-home consultation, clients visit the Design Studio to explore the full potential of their spaces. During the layout and 3D concept phases, the in-house design team collaborates closely with homeowners to reimagine their environments, unlocking fresh design possibilities that elevate everyday living. While the focus remains on creative transformation, the resulting construction, permitting, and final walkthroughs are built firmly around deep respect for the homeowner’s time, property, and investment.

“ReVision Design + Build better reflects the way our team supports homeowners before construction ever begins,” said Adam Bolinger, VP of Project Development at ReVision Design + Build. “We help clients organize their goals, understand their investment, and move through the design-build process with a clear scope of work and a team that is listening to their questions and addressing their concerns."

ReVision Design + Build has received recurring Best of Houzz honors for Design and Service, including recognition in 2025 and 2026. The firm has also earned multiple NARI Charlotte Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards, securing category wins for kitchens in two budget ranges, residential interiors, and addition projects. Furthermore, they received a Chrysalis 2025 Regional Award for their Whole House Remodel in the $500,000 to $1 Million category.

Operating out of its Design Studio on South Tryon Street, ReVision Design + Build specializes in bespoke kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels, home additions, and whole-home transformations. The firm serves homeowners throughout Charlotte and the greater Charlotte metro area, including South End, Dilworth, Ballantyne, Myers Park, and nearby communities in North and South Carolina.

For more information about ReVision Design + Build or to schedule a design consultation, visit revisioncharlotte.com.

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