Learn more about the proposed sales tax to fund Atchison County EMS
On August 4th, how will Atchison County voters choose to fund EMS?
In an effort to provide property tax relief, Atchison County Commissioners chose to put a dedicated 1 cent sales tax question on your August 4th ballot.
Why did commissioners choose EMS as the recipient for the sales tax funding?
State Statute ONLY allows County Commissioners to place a sales tax on the ballot to fund Emergency Medical Services. Any other proposals must be approved by the State Legislature.
What happens if the sales tax passes?
The EMS/Rescue budget will be removed from the General Fund and reduce property tax.
Kansas Department of Revenue will implement sales tax collection beginning January of 2027.
What happens if the sales tax does not pass?
EMS/Rescue will continue to be funded by property tax.
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