VE3 Launches Power Platform Readiness Framework to Accelerate Adoption & Delivery for Enterprise & Public Sector

VE3 releases its Power Platform Readiness Framework: a free, structured 11-domain assessment to help organisations speed up adoption and reduce programme risk.

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VE3 , the global enterprise technology and digital transformation consultancy, today announced the launch of its Power Platform Readiness Framework: a structured pre-discovery methodology designed to help organisations accelerate their adoption of Microsoft Power Platform and Power Automate, from first assessment through to confident procurement and build.The framework addresses the single biggest barrier to fast, confident Power Platform adoption: starting without a clear picture of what is already in place. Organisations that begin deployments without verifying licensing suitability, data governance controls, security obligations, infrastructure dependencies, and CoE readiness consistently find that these gaps slow delivery, compress timelines, and require resolution mid-build. The Readiness Framework surfaces all of this at the outset, so programmes move faster and with greater certainty from day one.Developed from VE3's delivery experience across public sector and enterprise engagements, the framework works across 11 domains covering the full breadth of programme readiness, from tenant and environment configuration through to RPA infrastructure and application lifecycle management. Its output is a sequenced acceleration roadmap: a clear, costed picture of what is ready to build now, what needs to be resolved first, and what the fastest route to a productive, governed deployment looks like for each organisation's specific context."Readiness is not a formality. It is a competitive advantage. Organisations that assess properly before they build consistently outperform those that do not: faster delivery, fewer surprises, better outcomes. The Readiness Framework is how we make that the standard, not the exception." - Manish Garg, Managing Director, VE3.“Many organisations have already proven the value of Power Platform in isolated use cases. The real challenge is scaling that success in a controlled and repeatable way. That shift from experimentation to enterprise capability requires a much clearer understanding of governance, architecture, and operational readiness.” - Marc Esmiley, Non-Executive Director, VE3.What Framework Covers -The Power Platform Readiness Framework assesses organisational readiness across 11 structured domains:1. Business Context: use cases, priorities, and success criteria2. Tenant and Environment: M365 configuration, DLP policy, and licensing tier3. Data and Integration: source systems, APIs, data stores, and connector requirements4. Security and Compliance: InfoSec controls, GDPR obligations, Cyber Essentials, and conditional access5. Infrastructure and Network: connectivity, endpoints, and gateway dependencies6. Governance: CoE ownership, environment strategy, and ways of working7. Users and Adoption: maker model, training needs, and change management8. Licensing and Budget: entitlements, cost modelling, and cost ownership9. Power Automate Licensing: per-user, per-flow, and RPA licensing decisions10. Existing RPA: incumbent tools, migration scope, and transition approach11. ALM and DevOps: pipeline design, source control, and environment promotionThe framework is available to any organisation to complete independently. VE3's engagement turns the responses into a RAID log, decision log, and acceleration roadmap, pinpointing what to build first, what dependencies to resolve in parallel, and how to sequence delivery for the fastest route to a productive, governed deployment.Availability -The Power Platform Readiness Framework is available now free of cost . Download the full framework and the accompanying guide today.About Us -VE3 is a global technology and consulting partner specialising in enterprise AI, data, and digital transformation. A Microsoft Solutions Partner across multiple solution areas, the company works with public sector bodies, and enterprise clients across financial services, healthcare, energy and utilities, and manufacturing. VE3's Microsoft practice covers Power Platform, Power Automate, Dynamics 365, and Azure, with a delivery approach grounded in pre-discovery, governance design, and structured programme assurance. For more details contact us.

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