Media Advisory: Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of In...

Media Advisory: Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds for Jefferson Street and Crescent Avenue, City of Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County, New York

New York State Homes and Community Renewal has determined that the project at Jefferson Street and Crescent Avenue, City of Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County, New York will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) which can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or at: https://hcr.ny.gov/hcr-environmental-review.