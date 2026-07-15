In-Person Career Support for Newport News Veterans and Families on August 5th

Event Hosted by VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs at the Veteran Employment Center in Newport News, VA

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are proud to announce an upcoming in-person office hours event on August 5th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Hampton Roads Workforce Council – Veterans Employment Center, located at 600 Thimble Shoals Road, Newport News, VA.This special engagement is designed to provide direct, hands-on support to veterans, military spouses, caregivers, and job seekers, connecting them with meaningful employment opportunities, career pathways, and no-cost training resources.VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are honored to partner with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council, whose ongoing leadership in workforce development and veteran services continues to strengthen economic mobility across the region.Supporting a Critical Military CommunityHampton Roads is one of the most military-connected regions in the United States, home to nearly 191,400 veterans, representing approximately 15% of the adult population.Additionally, more than one in ten residents has served in the military, underscoring the vital role veterans play in the region’s workforce and economy, according to the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.With thousands of service members transitioning out of the military in the area each year, there is a continued need for career alignment, workforce integration, and access to employers who recognize military experience.Addressing Employment Gaps:Despite their strong leadership skills and experience, veterans and military spouses often face challenges translating their background into civilian careers. Across Hampton Roads, veteran unemployment ranges from approximately 2.5% to 4.0%, depending on locality, according to Greater Hampton Roads Connects.This highlights the growing need for tailored workforce solutions that connect job seekers with meaningful, sustainable employment.What to Expect on August 5th-During office hours, attendees will receive personalized support from VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, including:-Career coaching and pathway planning-Access to industry-recognized certifications and upskilling programs-Connections to national employers offering remote, flexible, and portable job opportunities-Guidance on translating military and caregiving experience into in-demand skillsServing Diverse Talent PopulationsThis initiative is designed to support a wide range of job seekers, including:-Veterans and Military Spouses navigating career transitions-Transitioning Service Members, whether relocating into or out of Hampton Roads-Youth (ages 16–26) exploring early career pathways and certifications-Adults 55+ seeking flexible, purpose-driven employment opportunities-Caregivers looking to convert life experience into sustainable careersA Continued Commitment to Connection:While this initial event kicks off on August 5th, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs plan to offer additional opportunities for engagement throughout the year. Community members are encouraged to monitor upcoming event schedules to stay connected to future office hours, hiring events, and training opportunities.

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