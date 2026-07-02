Town of West Hartford Selects PlanetBids to Modernize Procurement and Expand Vendor Reach

PlanetBids will streamline solicitation management, vendor engagement, and project evaluations for the small Connecticut town.

We are excited to provide a more user-friendly and transparent procurement experience that benefits both our staff and the broader business community.” — Rick Ledwith, Town Manager

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of West Hartford has contracted with PlanetBids to modernize its procurement operations with a platform designed to streamlining solicitation management, vendor engagement, and project evaluations.PlanetBids’ end-to-end procurement platform manages the entire purchasing lifecycle, from request submittal to solicitation creation and release to evaluation and award. Connected, centralized documentation ensures compliance and transparency, keeping agencies ready for audits and records requests while ensuring responsible use of public funds.West Hartford's Purchasing & Procurement Division had been managing solicitations through their ERP previously, relying heavily on manual processes for vendor outreach, addendum notifications, and bid tabulations. With a small but capable team, the office was handling the full procurement lifecycle with limited tools for vendor engagement, participation tracking, and public transparency.FOIA requests were a recurring time burden, and the office had no insight into why participation varied from project to project. Vendor reach was limited to registered vendors or commodity codes within their ERP, and all communications with potential bidders were managed manually.Interest in PlanetBids came from new leadership within the Town, who had previous experience with PlanetBids and a clear picture of what a purpose-built procurement platform could offer compared to the procurement modules of a financial system."When I came to West Hartford, I had a clear vision for modernizing our procurement process and improving the experience for both staff and vendors. PlanetBids provides the tools we need to increase transparency, expand vendor engagement, and streamline operations. We're excited to implement a solution that will make our procurement process more efficient, accessible, and accountable," said West Hartford Purchasing Agent Tara Cummins."West Hartford is committed to continually improving the way we serve our residents, businesses, and community partners. Implementing PlanetBids is an important step in modernizing our procurement processes, increasing transparency, and expanding opportunities for vendors to do business with the Town. This platform will streamline operations, improve access to information, and help ensure we are managing public resources as efficiently and responsibly as possible. We are excited to provide a more user-friendly and transparent procurement experience that benefits both our staff and thebroader business community," said Town Manager Rick Ledwith.Vendors interested in working with the Town of West Hartford can register, view open opportunities, and sign up for notifications on new solicitation postings in the Town's new PlanetBids vendor portal About the Town of West HartfordThe Town of West Hartford, located in central Connecticut, and encompasses 22.2 square miles, with a population of 64,000 as a residential suburb of the Hartford metropolitan area. West Hartford has 11 elementary, three middle, and two public high schools, as well as 10 parochial and private schools and the University of Saint Joseph. With excellent public recreation areas, three public libraries, and dynamic shopping and dining districts, West Hartford is recognized as one of the most livable communities in New England. Learn more at westhartfordct.gov. About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.