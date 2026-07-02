Broome County Highway Work Planned for Week of 7/6

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – The following work is scheduled on Broome County roadways beginning Monday, July 6th. Blacktop repairs on Twist Run Road, Between Taft Avenue & Nanticoke Drive

Cleaning ditches on Greenwood Road, Dunham Hill Road, Beartown Road, Old Route 17, North Sanford Road & Old State Road

Culvert work on East Maine Road, Old State Road & North Sanford Road

Grader patching on Colesville Road

Guide rail repairs on Industrial Park, Day Hollow Road, North Sanford Road & Nanticoke Road

Mowing the right of way on county roadways

Striping county roadways with paint truck

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