Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, Neuberger Museum of Art and Suny Purchase Partner on Historic Exhibition Featuring Westchester County Government’s Holt Broadside

Rare 18th-Century Edition of the Declaration of Independence to be Displayed in Recognition of Nation’s 250th Anniversary

Watch News Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34IiwbHB2OA

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, the Neuberger Museum of Art and SUNY Purchase have unveiled Westchester County’s Holt Broadside, which is featured in the exhibition, The Declaration Distributed: Westchester County’s Holt Broadside of 1776. The special exhibition, centered on New York State’s historic adoption and distribution of the Declaration of Independence, will feature Westchester County Government’s Holt Broadside edition of the Declaration of Independence. This edition is believed to be the document that was read in White Plains shortly after the Declaration was adopted.

The exhibition will open to the public on July 4, 2026.

Jenkins said: “We often talk about the founding of this nation as something that happened somewhere else, in Philadelphia, Boston or Washington, but this exhibition is a powerful reminder that Westchester County was part of that story from the very beginning. The Holt Broadside is not simply an old document preserved in an archive. It is evidence that the words of the Declaration of Independence were carried here, read here and shared here as the American Revolution unfolded in real time. Westchester County has proudly safeguarded this extraordinary artifact for generations, and as we approach the nation’s 250th anniversary, we are honored to partner with the Neuberger Museum of Art, SUNY Purchase, to share it with the public. This exhibition highlights not only the importance of preserving history, but also the important role Westchester County played in the founding of our nation and the ongoing story of American democracy.”

The Declaration Distributed: Westchester County’s Holt Broadside of 1776 will mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and highlight Westchester County’s critical role in that founding. It will offer visitors a rare opportunity to view the document that helped bring the Declaration’s words to New York in 1776.

Purchase College President Michael E. Steiper, PhD said: “We are deeply grateful to Westchester County for choosing the Neuberger Museum at SUNY Purchase to exhibit this powerful and historic document. As a public campus, we are excited to welcome our students and the wider community of Westchester to visit and learn more about this document and the Revolutionary era history that surrounds us.”

State Senator Shelley Mayer said: “I am delighted to join County Executive Ken Jenkins, the Neuberger Museum of Art, and SUNY Purchase in unveiling Westchester County’s historic Holt Broadside and the display of a rare 18th-century edition of the Declaration of Independence. As we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, it is especially meaningful to reflect on the history that surrounds us and the ideals that continue to shape our democracy. Westchester County and New York State played a vital role in our nation’s founding, and our communities remain deeply connected to that legacy. I am grateful to everyone whose hard work made this exhibit possible and proud to celebrate the important role our community played in the history of the United States.”

Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi said: “As someone who came to this country as an immigrant, standing before this copy of the Declaration of Independence is deeply personal. Like millions of people who have come to America seeking opportunity, freedom and the chance to build a better future, I have always viewed the ideals expressed in the Declaration as a promise that extends across generations. This exhibition reminds us that those ideals were not just written in history books, they were carried here to Westchester, read aloud in our community and became part of our shared story.”

Deputy County Executive Joan McDonald said: “Westchester County is greatly appreciative of the partnership between the County, SUNY Purchase and the Neuberger Museum. Over the last two years, Westchester County Records Management & Archives and Westchester County Tourism & Film worked with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to ensure that the case to enshrine the Holt Broadside met all of the specifications regarding size and temperature control. It was a true labor of love. Making this investment to honor the 250th anniversary of our country is something all Westchester residents can be proud of.”

Westchester County Tourism & Film Natasha Caputo said: "Westchester County offers visitors the opportunity to experience American history in a way that's both authentic and remarkably personal. This exhibition gives people the rare chance to stand just inches from one of our nation's most significant Revolutionary-era documents and see it displayed in a state-of-the-art encasement designed to protect it for generations to come. It's a great reminder that the story of America's founding happened here in Westchester. For travelers who seek intimate and meaningful cultural experiences, this exhibition is worth the trip."

Westchester County Director of Knowledge Management and Archives Stephanie Bradford said: "Preserving history is both a responsibility and a privilege. Working alongside conservation experts to prepare this remarkable Holt Broadside for public display has been one of the highlights of my career. Every step of this process was guided by a commitment to protecting this document so that future generations can experience this connection to our nation's founding. We are proud to share this extraordinary piece of American history as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence."

Westchester County Assistant Director and Records Manager Courtney Fallon said: "For more than three decades, this rare copy of the Declaration of Independence has been carefully preserved in the Westchester County Archives. As caretakers of our community's history, we are excited to finally share it with the public at such a meaningful moment in our nation's history. We hope this exhibition inspires visitors to reflect on the enduring ideals of the Declaration and the importance of preserving these priceless records for generations to come."

Revolutionary Westchester 250’s President Constance Kehoe said: “The mission of Revolutionary Westchester 250 is to build awareness and appreciation for Westchester’s Revolutionary War era history. This public display of the Holt Broadside has been a major goal of our organization since we began our work in 2018. Many thanks to the all those who helped make this amazing original authentic document - special especially to all who live and work in Westchester County - available to be viewed in person during this semiquincentennial year of 2026.”

Revolutionary Westchester 250 Vice President Marc Cheshire said: “On behalf of Revolutionary Westchester 250 and all the residents of Westchester, I want to say thank you—and huzzah!—to Westchester County Government, Purchase College and the Neuberger Museum of Art for making this exhibition possible. I hope everyone will take the opportunity to come see this extraordinary piece of history. Bring your friends, bring your neighbors, and most importantly—bring young people.”

Neuberger Museum of Art Director Tracy Fitzpatrick, PhD said: “We are honored to be able to display the Holt Broadside at the Neuberger Museum of Art, and to share with our community a powerful artifact of American history, while recognizing the deep local roots that tie Purchase and Westchester County to the story of independence.”