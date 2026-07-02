Rep. Jason Woolford Applauds Supreme Court Decision Upholding Fairness in Women’s Sports

State Rep. Jason Woolford today praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. B.P.J., calling the ruling a victory for female athletes, equal opportunity, and the integrity of women’s sports.

“Women’s sports were created because biological differences matter in athletic competition. Ignoring those realities undermines decades of progress made under Title IX and places female athletes at a competitive disadvantage,” Woolford said. “This decision recognizes that protecting opportunities for female athletes is not discrimination; it is fairness.”

In its opinion, the Court cited findings from the International Olympic Committee that “athletes retain Male performance advantage due in part to training effects and fixed traits. There is no current evidence that testosterone suppression or gender-affirming hormone treatment eliminates this advantage.”

Woolford said the Court’s ruling reinforces the longstanding principle that women’s athletic competitions exist to ensure equal opportunities for girls and women to compete, earn scholarships, and succeed based on their own athletic ability.

“This isn’t about excluding anyone,” Woolford said. “It’s about preserving the competitive opportunities generations of women fought to secure. Title IX opened doors for female athletes, and we have a responsibility to ensure those opportunities remain meaningful.”

Woolford urges the Michigan Senate to pass his House Bill 4066, which would protect women’s sports and provide clear, consistent standards for schools, athletic organizations, and families.

“Every young woman who dedicates herself to her sport deserves the chance to compete on equal terms,” Woolford said. “Our responsibility is to protect opportunities for the next generation of young women and stand with female athletes who simply want the chance to compete on equal terms.”

Woolford added that the decision provides needed clarity for states seeking to preserve fairness while respecting the intent of Title IX.

“The Supreme Court affirmed what parents, coaches, and athletes have known all along, women and girls deserve a level playing field,” Woolford said. “This is about common sense, equal opportunity, and ensuring that every girl who trains, competes, and sacrifices has the opportunity to succeed on a fair playing field.”