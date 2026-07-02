Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,473 in the last 365 days.

Updated Operating Hours for Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park - Effective July 6, 2026

(Brooksville, FL) – Effective Monday, July 6, 2026, Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park will begin opening at 10:00am. The park will continue to be open seven days a week and will remain open until sunset each evening.

This adjustment to the park's operating hours will provide staff with dedicated time each morning to complete routine maintenance before visitors arrive. The updated schedule will help ensure guests can enjoy a clean, safe, and well-maintained beach.

For questions or more information, please contact Hernando County Parks and Recreation at (352) 754-4031.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Updated Operating Hours for Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park - Effective July 6, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.