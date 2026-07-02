Updated Operating Hours for Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park - Effective July 6, 2026

(Brooksville, FL) – Effective Monday, July 6, 2026, Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park will begin opening at 10:00am. The park will continue to be open seven days a week and will remain open until sunset each evening.

This adjustment to the park's operating hours will provide staff with dedicated time each morning to complete routine maintenance before visitors arrive. The updated schedule will help ensure guests can enjoy a clean, safe, and well-maintained beach.

For questions or more information, please contact Hernando County Parks and Recreation at (352) 754-4031.

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