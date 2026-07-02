SALT LIFE Continues Retail Expansion with North Myrtle Beach Grand Opening

Exterior of the new SALT LIFE retail store in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Iconix owned coastal lifestyle brand opens it second retail location with a Fourth of July grand opening in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

North Myrtle Beach is a destination where the coastal lifestyle is lived every day. We’re excited to celebrate Independence Day with the opening of our newest SALT LIFE store.” — Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALT LIFE Continues Retail Expansion with North Myrtle Beach Grand OpeningThe Iconix-owned coastal lifestyle brand opens its second new retail location, celebrating with a Fourth of July grand opening.The SALT LIFE brand continues its retail expansion with the grand opening of its newest store in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday, July 4. The new location is the brand’s second retail location to open under Iconix International, continuing its retail expansion.Located at:SALT LIFE4816 Highway 17 SouthNorth Myrtle Beach, SC 29582Hours of Operation:10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. dailyTo celebrate both Independence Day and the Grand Opening, customers are invited to enjoy special holiday savings and Grand Opening promotions while shopping the latest SALT LIFE apparel and accessories.“North Myrtle Beach is a destination where the coastal lifestyle is lived every day,” said Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International. “We’re excited to celebrate Independence Day with the opening of our newest SALT LIFE store in a community that shares our passion for the water, outdoor adventure, and the coastal lifestyle.”The North Myrtle Beach store follows the successful opening of the brand’s Sanibel Island location and represents another step in SALT LIFE’s expanding direct-to-consumer strategy. Additional retail locations are planned as the brand continues to grow in premier coastal markets across the country.With renewed momentum across retail, e-commerce, and expanded lifestyle categories, the SALT LIFE brand’s return to brick-and-mortar signals more than new store openings—it reflects the brand’s continued evolution and long-term commitment to the coastal lifestyle.About SALT LIFESALT LIFE ( https://www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.About ICONIXIconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage, and other consumer brands, including UMBRO, STARTER, DANSKIN, HOODRICH, BUFFALO DAVID BITTON, and WAVERLY. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers, and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations.

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