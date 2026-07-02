Hiawassee, Towns County, GA (July 2, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged suspended Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson, 67, of Young Harris, GA, with Theft by Deception, False Statements and Writings, Sale of Real or Personal Property to Political Subdivision by Local Officer or Employee, and three counts of Violation of Oath of Office.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation regarding circumstances surrounding a financial transaction identified during a Towns County annual audit. During the investigation, it was determined that a check was written to Henderson from one of the Towns County Sheriff’s Office bank accounts.

Henderson was booked into the Towns County Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution. The Appalachian Circuit Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office was appointed by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia to prosecute this case and the previous GBI case involving Henderson.