ITI Technical College Named an Opportunity College by Carnegie Foundation and American Council on Education

Opportunity College & University Award

ITI is one of only five Louisiana institutions to earn this distinction, honoring colleges that excel in student access and career earnings outcomes.

We are proud to represent Baton Rouge and Louisiana on the national stage and to continue creating opportunities for students to build rewarding careers.” — Michael Champagne

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITI Technical College has been recognized as an Opportunity College and University by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the American Council on Education (ACE), earning a distinction reserved for institutions that provide both exceptional student access and strong economic outcomes for graduates.ITI Technical College is one of only five institutions in Louisiana to receive this prestigious designation. The recognition places ITI among a select group of colleges and universities nationwide that demonstrate an outstanding ability to serve students while helping them achieve meaningful career success after graduation.The Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation is part of Carnegie and ACE's new Student Access and Earnings Classification, which evaluates how well institutions reflect the communities they serve and whether students go on to earn competitive wages compared to their peers in the region. Institutions recognized as Opportunity Colleges achieve high marks in both access and earnings, making them models for student success.According to Carnegie's Student Access and Earnings Classification, ITI Technical College was recognized for enrolling students who reflect the community it serves and for producing strong earnings outcomes for graduates. The classification reports median earnings of more than $65,000 for former students eight years after enrollment, significantly exceeding comparison earnings for similar populations.The recognition further highlights ITI's longstanding commitment to workforce development in Louisiana. For more than five decades, ITI Technical College has partnered with employers throughout the Greater Baton Rouge region to prepare graduates for careers in industrial technology, process technology, automation, drafting and design, information technology, HVAC, construction management, and other high-demand fields.Nationally, only 479 institutions—approximately 16 percent of colleges and universities included in the Student Access and Earnings Classification—received the Opportunity College designation. Carnegie and ACE describe these institutions as examples of how colleges can foster student success through a combination of access, affordability, and strong career outcomes."This distinction reflects the hard work of our students, graduates, faculty, staff, Board of Directors, and employer partners," Champagne added. "We are proud to represent Baton Rouge and Louisiana on the national stage and to continue creating opportunities for students to build rewarding careers."About ITI Technical CollegeFounded in 1973, ITI Technical College is a private institution located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, specializing in technical and professional education. The college offers programs designed to prepare students for careers in industrial technology, automation, drafting and design, construction management, information technology,process technology, HVAC, and other workforce-driven fields. Through hands-on training and strong employer partnerships, ITI Technical College helps students develop the skills needed to succeed in today's workforce.Visit www.iticollege.edu to learn more.Media Contact:Michael ChampagneSchool DirectorITI Technical College13944 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817225-752-4233mchampagne@iticollege.edu

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