James B. Moore III of Evans Moore, LLC Named to Top 25 South Carolina Super Lawyers for 2026

James B. Moore's Top 25 SC Super Lawyers award

Georgetown trial attorney James B. “Boo” Moore III earns a Top 25 ranking among all South Carolina Super Lawyers for 2026.

This recognition belongs to every client who trusted us to handle their most difficult moment.” — James B. Moore III, Co-Founder at Evans Moore, LLC

GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evans Moore, LLC announces that co-founder James B. Moore III has been ranked in the Top 25: 2026 South Carolina Super Lawyers list, placing him among the highest-rated trial attorneys across the entire state. The recognition, issued by Super Lawyers in 2026, reflects statewide peer evaluations and independent research conducted through the organization's patented multi-phase selection process.Super Lawyers selects its honorees through a process that combines statewide attorney surveys, independent research, and peer evaluations. Attorneys may not self-nominate or pay for placement. The organization first identifies the top five percent of lawyers in each state for its general Super Lawyers designation; the Top 25 list draws from that pool to identify the most highly regarded attorneys statewide. Moore has held the South Carolina Super Lawyer designation every year since 2019 and received the Rising Star designation from 2016 through 2018. His 2026 Top 25 placement marks the highest tier the organization awards within the state."This recognition belongs to every client who trusted us to handle their most difficult moment," said James B. Moore III, Co-Founder at Evans Moore, LLC. "We will continue to represent injury victims and families across South Carolina with that same commitment."Moore is a third-generation South Carolina trial attorney who earned his law degree, cum laude, from the Charleston School of Law in 2008. He previously clerked for a state circuit court judge before co-founding Evans Moore, LLC. Throughout his career, he has represented clients in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and civil rights matters, obtaining results that include a $97.5 million civil rights verdict, a $10 million jury award in a jail medical negligence case, a $5 million wrongful death verdict, and a number of civil verdicts in excess of $1 million. Evans Moore, LLC handles all cases on a contingency basis and offers free consultations to prospective clients. Additional details on Moore's background and this honor are available on the firm's blog post About Evans Moore, LLCEvans Moore, LLC is a South Carolina trial firm with offices in Georgetown and Charleston, representing clients statewide in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and civil rights cases. Founded by Scott Evans and James B. Moore III, they have recovered over $200 million in verdicts and settlements, including a $10 million jury verdict in a jail medical negligence case, a $7.9 million settlement for a cyclist's wrongful death, a $5 million medical malpractice verdict, and multiple verdicts in excess of $1 million. Their results have been ranked among the Top 25 jury verdicts in the U.S. and the Top 10 in South Carolina in multiple years. Both attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, and every case is handled directly by the founding partners. The firm offers free consultations and works exclusively on a contingency basis.

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