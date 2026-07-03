South Florida Manufacturers Association Celebrates 47th Recognition of Excellence

Slate Solutions celebrates receiving the Manufacturer of the Year – The Grand Elite award at the South Florida Manufacturers Association’s 47th Recognition of Excellence Awards in Pembroke Pines. Employee of the Year winners celebrate on stage during the South Florida Manufacturers Association’s 47th Recognition of Excellence Awards in Pembroke Pines. SFMA President Matt Rocco addresses attendees during the 47th Recognition of Excellence Awards in Pembroke Pines, presented by Randstad.

Nearly 700 attendees gathered in Pembroke Pines to honor the employees, manufacturers and partners driving South Florida’s manufacturing economy.

The Recognition of Excellence Ceremony is more than an awards program. It is a reflection of the talent, innovation and commitment that make South Florida manufacturing stronger every year.” — Matt Rocco, president of the South Florida Manufacturers Association

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Florida Manufacturers Association celebrated its 47th Recognition of Excellence Awards on June 25, 2026, at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, bringing together 692 manufacturing leaders, employees, sponsors and community partners for one of the region's signature industry events.The annual Recognition of Excellence Ceremony honors the people, companies and partners helping move South Florida manufacturing forward. This year's program recognized outstanding employees, manufacturers and value-add partners representing a wide range of industries, including medical device, pharmaceutical, aerospace, marine, electronics, packaging, food and beverage, and more.This year’s Awards highlighted the role manufacturing continues to play in South Florida's economy, from skilled workforce development and advanced production to the local companies creating jobs, building products and supporting regional growth."The Recognition of Excellence Ceremony is more than an awards program. It is a reflection of the talent, innovation and commitment that make South Florida manufacturing stronger every year," said Matt Rocco, president of the South Florida Manufacturers Association. "These winners represent the people and companies building, producing and leading right here in our region."The 2026 program recognized 101 Employee of the Year nominees, 26 Manufacturer of the Year finalists, and 5 Value Add Partner of the Year finalists. Winners were selected across categories highlighting individual achievement, company growth, operational excellence and industry impact.Employee of the Year winnersAdministrative - Milla Moya, HOERBIGER Corporation of America, Inc.Engineering - Kieffer Rueckert, SV MicrowaveInformation Technology - Raa'id Khan, Naztec International Group LLCSales & Marketing - Jessica McBath, SV MicrowaveEnvironmental Health & Safety - Luisana Candelario, PL Developments, LLCProduction - Juan Jimenez, Noven PharmaceuticalsProduction Support - Benjamin Buhite, Caliber Sales Engineering, Inc.Supervisory - Aniceto Ferreira-Zittle, Tabanero HoldingsValue-Add Partner - Lisa Berry-Wensveen, CenturicValue-Add Partner of the Year winnerCompany - Ring PowerManufacturer of the Year winnersThe Micro Giants - South East MachineThe Breakthroughs - Hialeah Metal SpinningThe Mavericks - OCULUS SurgicalThe Trailblazers - ENNOVIThe Titans - NovenThe Grand Elite - Slate SolutionsIn addition to the awards ceremony, the evening featured a VIP reception, networking, sponsor recognition, a Walk of Fame nominee showcase and an after-party experience celebrating the people behind South Florida manufacturing.The event also brought together sponsors, manufacturers, service providers, economic development organizations and education partners, reflecting the public-private collaboration that supports the region's manufacturing ecosystem.Randstad served as the presenting sponsor for the 2026 Recognition of Excellence. Additional signature sponsors included Atlas Packaging & Displays, nPerspective CFO & Strategic Services, First American Bank, Southeastern Printing, Atlas Sign Industries, FloridaMakes, Valley Bank, First State Bank and Align Business Advisory Services. Other notable sponsors were this year’s Platinum Sponsors - Broward College, CohnReznick, Flex, INSOCO, Slate Solutions, and Stalvex USA – who were champions and supporters of the six Manufacturer of the Year Award categories.The event reflected SFMA's continued role as a connector for manufacturers, suppliers, workforce partners, educators and regional leaders across South Florida. Through programs such as The Recognition of Excellence Ceremony, SFMA helps spotlight the companies and individuals contributing to the region's manufacturing economy.The 47th Recognition of Excellence Ceremony reinforced SFMA's commitment to celebrating manufacturing excellence, strengthening industry connections and elevating the companies and individuals shaping the future of production in South Florida.About the South Florida Manufacturers AssociationThe South Florida Manufacturers Association has served manufacturers and related industries since 1961 and is dedicated to supporting, promoting and strengthening the manufacturing community across South Florida. Through advocacy, networking, resources, workforce development, education and recognition programs, SFMA connects manufacturers, service providers and community partners to help advance the region's manufacturing sector.For more information about SFMA and the Recognition of Excellence, visit sfma.org.

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