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INDEPENDENCE DAY CLOSURE 2026

All County Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, July 3rd, 2026 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. We will resume normal hours on Monday, July 6th, 2026.

There will be NO changes or delays to county solid waste service. For more information: https://www.republicservices.com/schedule

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INDEPENDENCE DAY CLOSURE 2026

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