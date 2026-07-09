PatientGenie and RevSpring Partner to Connect AI Scheduling Agents to Live Provider Directories

PatientGenie + RevSpring

PatientGenie's AI agents can now pull real-time provider information from RevSpring's MCP platform to book appointments on members' behalf

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatientGenie , the orchestration layer for health plans and health systems to automate patient outreach and close care gaps, today announced a partnership with RevSpring , the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions. The integration connects PatientGenie's AI agents directly to RevSpring's National Provider Directory MCP, giving agents accurate, real-time provider details, including phone numbers, locations, sub-specialties, clinical expertise, and availability they need to recommend and reach the right provider and schedule appointments on members’ behalf.For health plans, closing care gaps requires more than identifying which members are overdue for a visit. PatientGenie's AI agents handle that outreach across voice and SMS, and in many cases, call the provider's office directly to book the appointment over the phone. For that workflow to succeed, the underlying provider data must be current and accurate. The RevSpring National Provider Directory accessed via MCP (Model Context Protocol), provides exactly that. MCPs are rapidly becoming the standard interface for connecting AI agents to live enterprise data, and provider directories are a natural fit: the data changes constantly, and the agent's decisions depend on it being right when an agent is mid-call with a health plan member. By exposing RevSpring’s National Provider Directory MCP, RevSpring lets agents ground every provider selection and scheduling decision in current, authoritative data.The partnership also creates a two-way opportunity: through the same MCP integration, RevSpring can now offer PatientGenie's scheduling AI agents to its own clients, extending provider network scheduling coverage to cases where digital self-scheduling isn't an option."Provider data goes stale fast. Offices move, numbers change, physicians leave practices. When an AI agent hits bad data mid-workflow, the whole outreach fails silently and no one knows until someone audits it," said Alex Zoller, Co-Founder and CEO of PatientGenie. "RevSpring’s National Provider Directory MCP keeps the data current, which means the agents can access exactly what they need at the moment they need, without manually checking the directory before every campaign."“Health plans pay for a lot of outreach that stops short of an actual appointment. The member gets contacted, they're willing to schedule, and then closing the loop requires a human to follow up,” said Morgan Beschle, Vice President of Kyruus Product at RevSpring. “PatientGenie in conjunction with RevSpring’s National Provider Directory MCP, enables agents to act autonomously, to make personalized care recommendations to the member based on the insurance they carry, what kind of care they need, and their prefereces, so that the agent can then actually place the call to the provider and schedule the appointment. The agent needs a reliable way to reach accurate, trusted, clinically-rigorous information, the MCP gives them that in a standardized, model-agnostic way.”###About PatientGenie:PatientGenie is a B2B healthcare AI company that deploys multimodal AI agents to automate administrative workflows for health plans and health systems. Our agents handle patient outreach, appointment scheduling, care gap closure, and post-discharge follow-up at scale, reaching every patient and every provider without adding headcount. With a modular architecture and enterprise-ready customization, the platform plugs directly into existing workflows, removes friction, and delivers measurable improvements in access and efficiency. Health plans and health systems deploy PatientGenie to close gaps in care, reduce no-shows, and improve population health outcomes. Headquartered in Austin, Texas.About RevSpring:RevSpring is the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, serving thousands of healthcare organizations across North America. The company's unified platform, which includes the Kyruus provider data and access suite acquired in 2025, connects provider data, personalized patient engagement, and enterprise-grade payment solutions across the full care journey, from finding the right provider to post-service billing. Through the National Provider Directory MCP, RevSpring is also among the first healthcare data providers to make its directory natively accessible to AI agents.RevSpring is headquartered in Nashville, TN, and is a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners. Learn more at revspringinc.com. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.