California State Parks pass programs reach major milestones during last week to download the free Historian Passport   

FREE California State Library Parks Pass

The 2026-27 state budget signed by Governor Newsom, and in partnership with the Legislature, includes $6.75 million ongoing from the General Fund to make the California State Library Park Pass a permanent program. That means library cardholders can continue to check out a pass from any public library for free vehicle day-use entry at 200-plus state parks.

There are 33,000 passes available at public and tribal libraries throughout California. These passes have become so popular that they are one of the most checked out items in the entire State Library system, and select libraries also offer backpacks with outdoor exploration tools, including binoculars, compasses and wildlife guides.

“This is a landmark moment for expanding access to California’s state parks,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “By establishing ongoing funding for the California State Library Parks Pass program, California is making a lasting commitment to ensuring that cost is not a barrier to experiencing our state parks. This investment will help connect generations of Californians with the outdoors.”

FREE Historian Passport

The response to this free pass in honor of Juneteenth and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was immediate, with downloads averaging more than one pass per second over the first few days. Attendance has been noticeably higher at participating parks.

Supported by donations from the California State Parks Foundation and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation, the Historian Passport (typical cost $50) is valid for the rest of 2026 at more than 30 state historic parks throughout California, where visitors can immerse themselves in the state’s unvarnished, complex history. Download your pass for free by July 6!

FREE Golden Bear Pass

The new and improved Golden Bear Pass Program — which allows residents on public assistance programs to receive free vehicle day-use entry at more than 200 state parks — is a prime example of how greater government efficiency under the Newsom administration is delivering real results for Californians. Thanks to a streamlined application process that eliminates the need for burdensome paperwork, this program has experienced exponential growth, going from a couple thousand free passes a year to more than 146,000 Golden Bear Passes over the past few years.

Moving forward

California State Parks will soon offer even more to explore. Governor Newsom announced State Parks Forward on Earth Day, a bold effort to establish three new state parks and expand existing parks by more than 30,000 acres by the end of the decade. This is the biggest expansion of the State Park System in decades and is providing more access to parks in the Central Valley.

State Parks protects the best of California’s natural and cultural history; more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest and among the oldest trees in the world; and deserts, lakes, rivers and beaches. There are more than 5,200 miles of trails, 15,000 campsites, 145,000 acres for off-highway vehicle recreation, plus prehistoric and historic archeological sites, ghost towns, historic homes and monuments – all waiting for you.