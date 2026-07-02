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Manage your Professional License on MyUtah.gov

Managing your professional career just got easier! 💼 You can now view and manage your professional licenses, including real estate licenses, directly through #MyUtah at myutah.gov.

A display of the MyUtah professional licenses dashboard, showing a list of active professional and real estate licenses that a user can view and manage.

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Manage your Professional License on MyUtah.gov

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