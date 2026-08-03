ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES XAMIN TO DEEPEN FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPERTISE AND EXPAND CHICAGO MARKET PRESENCE

Ascend Technologies announced the acquisition of Xamin, a specialized MSP serving banks, credit unions, and financial institutions across the Chicago area.

Ascend has always invested heavily in cybersecurity. What the acquisition of Xamin adds is the compliance depth that financial services organizations need alongside it.” — Amar Patel, Ascend CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend Technologies, LLC., a leading Midwest technology solutions provider backed by private equity firm M/C Partners, today announced the acquisition of Xamin, a Chicago-area managed services provider with more than 25 years of experience serving banks, credit unions, and financial institutions throughout the region.Xamin has built a distinguished reputation in the financial services sector by delivering compliance-driven IT, cybersecurity, and advisory services tailored to the unique regulatory requirements of the industry. The firm holds SOC 2 certification, and has maintained zero deviations on its annual SOC 2 report since achieving certification in 2012. Beyond cybersecurity, Xamin offers a dedicated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform that gives financial institutions structured visibility into their risk posture — including governance reporting, policy and procedure management, and hands-on support through regulatory exams and audits. It's a capability most MSPs don't offer and that financial services clients can't afford to go without. The company’s capabilities span managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud services, GRC platform access, and audit and exam preparation support.The acquisition deepens Ascend's specialization within financial services, one of the most compliance-intensive and high-reputational-risk verticals in the managed services industry. It also extends Ascend's Chicago-area presence with an established book of business and a team of experienced professionals."This acquisition reflects our conviction that financial services organizations deserve a technology partner with genuine depth — not just broad capabilities, but specialized expertise built over decades," said Amar Patel, CEO, Ascend Technologies. "The Xamin team has earned the trust of some of the most compliance-sensitive institutions in the Midwest. Joining forces means those clients gain access to Ascend's full platform of managed IT, cybersecurity, and AI governance services, backed by the same consultative approach they've always counted on.""What makes a merger work on paper and what actually makes it work are two different things. The lawyers and financiers have their metrics, but the real foundation of any successful transition is the trust built between our staff and our clients over years of showing up for them. That trust is what we were most protective of in this process, and it's what convinced us Ascend was the right partner. We're proud to continue serving our clients under the Ascend banner — with a broader set of capabilities behind us and the same team they've always known." — Jeff Brandt, CEO, XaminXamin will operate as Xamin, an Ascend Technologies Company during the transition period.The combined organizations bring together 300+ U.S.-based technology professionals serving clients across the Midwest, with offices in Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Michigan.Media Inquiries | Jess Anderson, Director of MarketingABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES Ascend Technologies is a full-stack technology solutions provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, AI, cloud, and Salesforce services to small and mid-sized organizations across the United States. With a team of 300+ U.S.-based professionals, Ascend partners with business and IT leaders to turn technology into a measurable competitive advantage. Managed Technology. Measurable Outcomes. For more information, visit teamascend.com ABOUT XAMIN Xamin is a Chicago-area managed services provider with more than 25 years of experience serving banks, credit unions, and financial institutions. Founded in 1999, the firm specializes in compliance-driven managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud services, and GRC advisory — with a sustained focus on the regulatory landscape of the financial industry. Xamin is one of fewer than 1% of MSPs nationwide to hold SOC 2 certification, with zero deviations on its annual report since 2012. For more information, visit xamin.com About M/C Partners:M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $3 billion of capital in over 150 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its ninth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit mcpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.