Western Operators Are Rebuilding Their Capital Stacks Around Gulf Family Offices, Says Artane Partners

Artane Partners leadership in Mayfair, London

Mid-market operators in Europe, the UK and North America are building Gulf family offices into their capital plans from the outset, says the Dublin firm.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artane Partners , the Dublin-based capital advisory firm and placement agent , says a structural shift is under way in how established Western companies fund growth: mid-market operators are increasingly building Gulf family offices into their capital plans from the outset, rather than treating the region as a source of last-resort or opportunistic capital.The firm, which connects operators and fund managers in Europe, the UK and North America with family offices, sovereign-linked investors and institutional allocators across the GCC, says inbound demand from Western issuers has accelerated through 2026, driven by direct-deal appetite among Gulf allocators and by tighter conditions in traditional mid-market funding channels."The conversation has changed," said Clinton Apos, founder and CEO of Artane Partners. "last year, Western founders asked us whether Gulf capital was realistic for a company of their size. Today they arrive with the Gulf already in their capital plan and ask how to be credible in front of that audience. The answer is operator-grade substance: real unit economics, defensible numbers and structures that respect how this capital thinks about downside."The firm points to its recent mandate for Beng Residences, a UAE short-term rental operator that raised AED 20 million in growth capital from Gulf family offices, as an example of the direct-deal structures now reaching mid-market issuers. Artane Partners ran the raise end to end, from materials and structuring through investor introductions and close.Artane Partners expects the trend to continue through the second half of 2026 and is expanding its coverage of family offices and institutional allocators in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha and Kuwait City.About Artane PartnersArtane Partners is a Dublin-based capital advisory firm and placement agent connecting operators and fund managers with Gulf-based capital , including family offices, sovereign-linked investors and institutional allocators. The firm advises on equity, debt and strategic capital raises and operates as a placement agent rather than a fund manager. Artane Partners Limited is registered in Ireland (CRO no. 795432). More at https://artanepartners.com and https://artanepartners.com/credentials Media contact: contact@artanepartners.com

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