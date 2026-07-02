Navy physicians, interns graduate from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s residency and fellowship programs

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune graduates its newest class of family medicine residents, interns, and sports medicine fellows into the military medicine ranks. The Graduate Medical Education Directorate of the medical center (NMCCL) hosted the ceremony on June 30, 2026, at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

NMCCL graduated 10 family medicine residents, 12 family medicine interns, and two sports medicine fellows. Since 2012, the graduating class has received a 100% pass rate on their American Academy of Family Physician board certification exams.

NMCCL Director Navy Capt. Kathryn Stewart spoke about the accomplishments of this year’s graduating class.

“Throughout three years of this program, graduating residents logged more than 12,915 patient encounters and 14,808 procedures while graduating interns recorded more than 1,700 patient encounters and 1,710 procedures,” said Stewart. “From Okinawa Japan, to right here at Camp Lejeune, [graduates] will take what they have learned across the world to care for our forces and their families.”

Residents and interns rotate through multiple clinical settings at NMCCL including inpatient wards, outpatient family medicine, emergency medicine, mental health, pediatrics, and more. NMCCL’s program gives residents and interns trauma care experience as a Level III trauma center serving both military and civilian populations. The medical center’s unique placement on a Marine Corps base also affords sports medicine fellows the chance to practice caring for exercise or training-related injuries seen among Marines and Sailors.

Family Medicine Residency Program Director Cmdr. Daniel Hwang spoke to the graduates serving and leading in alignment with the Navy’s values of honor, courage and commitment.

“You are now ready to cement our standing as the world’s preeminent maritime force by driving the Navy’s initiative to ‘Get Real, Get Better,’” said Hwang. “Your leadership will have ripping effects across the fleet and throughout the lives of the Sailors and Marines you care for.”

As part of the ceremony, several awards were presented to graduating residents: Intern of the Year to Lt. Grant Zimmerman, Resident Teaching Award to Lt. Caleb Coomes, and the Star Award to Lt. Corey McKenzie.

Since 2003, the program has graduated 167 physicians, 187 interns, seven family medicine obstetric fellows, and six sports medicine fellows. Individuals interested in pursuing GME pathways at NMCCL should visit this website for more information: https://health.mil/Education-and-Training/DHA-GME/Institutions.