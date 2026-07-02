Understanding How Federal Wage Increases Are Determined in the Corpus Christi Region

Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas-- Ever wonder how increases in employment wages happen? The process behind federal wage increases often raises questions among employees. Recently, the Federal Wage Survey was conducted in Corpus Christi, Texas, an area selected due to its large population of federal wage‑grade employees.

Although the Corpus Christi Army Depot hosts the survey team, the results extend far beyond CCAD and apply to all federal wage‑grade employees within the designated wage area, including those employed by the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, the Veterans Administration, Border Patrol, and other federal agencies across Hidalgo, Nueces, and San Patricio Counties.

This year, the survey area expanded, resulting in a larger local wage survey committee. A select team of CCAD employees supported the survey project officer from the Eastern Division. Committee members included Roy A. Poorker (wage survey project officer), Estella Muro (committee chairperson), Rafael Molina (management member), David Ybanez (labor member), Brenna Tomlinson and Violet Cromer (human resources specialists), Domingo Gonzalez, Gary Mellon and Isaac Depriest (machinists), and Corina Franco (administrative officer).

According to Chairperson Estella Muro, new committee members initially believed the survey applied solely to CCAD. “It is not, it’s for the geographical area that is on the same pay scale as Corpus Christi Army,” she explained. The results also influence pay in surrounding areas. For example, the Laredo pay scale is based on data gathered from the Corpus Christi wage survey.

Project Officer Roy Poorker emphasized that the survey relies on the prevailing rate system, which involves interviewing civilian employers to identify comparable blue‑collar occupations, such as, skilled trades, and aircraft mechanics. Not all occupations appear in each survey cycle, but the committee seeks comparable positions across the region. The analysis determines wage grade levels and the extent of wage increases. For instance, data collected in the 2024 survey indicated the salary increases companies planned for 2025, allowing the committee to calculate the prevailing rate and associated differences.

Overall, the purpose of the Federal Wage Survey is to support local communities by ensuring that Federal Wage System salaries remain fair, competitive, and reflective of prevailing industry wages. CCAD not only supports the warfighter globally, but also the community locally.