Gate operations for Independence Day holiday weekend

Wilson Gate: Closed Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6 Brandenburg Gate: Closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 Chaffee (main) Gate: Remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Chaffee Avenue’s on-ramps to US 31W (Dixie Highway) remain open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week ONE EXCEPTION: To assist with Fort Knox’s Freedom Fest/Salute to the Nation event egress traffic, these ramps will remain open until midnight on July 4.

NOTE: These on-ramps are NOT to be confused with the Chaffee (main) Gate’s road – Bullion Boulevard – that leads to US 31W. The Fort Knox Visitor Center remains open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

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