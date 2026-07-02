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Gate operations for Independence Day holiday weekend

Wilson Gate: Closed Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6

Brandenburg Gate: Closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5

Chaffee (main) Gate: Remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Chaffee Avenue’s on-ramps to US 31W (Dixie Highway) remain open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week

  • ONE EXCEPTION: To assist with Fort Knox’s Freedom Fest/Salute to the Nation event egress traffic, these ramps will remain open until midnight on July 4.
  • NOTE: These on-ramps are NOT to be confused with the Chaffee (main) Gate’s road – Bullion Boulevard – that leads to US 31W.

The Fort Knox Visitor Center remains open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

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Gate operations for Independence Day holiday weekend

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