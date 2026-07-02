Mississippi recreational Red Snapper season closing Sunday, July 5, 2026

BILOXI, Miss. – Mississippi’s recreational Red Snapper season will close Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time. After the closure, no Red Snapper shall be landed or possessed in Mississippi state territorial waters.

Anglers should close out any trips as soon as possible so landings information can be compiled by Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) staff. Should sufficient pounds remain on the annual catch limit, MDMR will announce a date for the re-opening of the season.