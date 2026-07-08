Optimize365 Joins Microsoft Marketplace to Help MSPs Turn M365 Security Into Revenue

The AI-powered M365 security platform built for MSPs is now discoverable, purchasable, and co-sell eligible through Microsoft's global partner ecosystem

Being on the Microsoft Marketplace means an MSP can find us, trust us, and start using us faster. More importantly, it puts a revenue layer on top of the M365 stack they're already managing.” — Shay Cohen

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most MSPs assume their clients' Microsoft 365 environments are properly configured. The data says otherwise. Optimize365, the AI-powered multi-tenant M365 security management platform built for MSPs, today announced its availability on the Microsoft Marketplace , giving managed service providers worldwide a Microsoft-validated path to deploying the platform - and a new way to turn M365 security into a measurable revenue stream.The listing makes Optimize365 discoverable and purchasable directly through Microsoft's partner ecosystem, with co-sell eligibility that lets MSPs and their Microsoft representatives align on joint opportunities. The platform is purpose-built for growth-stage MSPs managing thousands of Microsoft 365 seats across multiple client tenants."MSPs have been running security manually across dozens of tenants, with inconsistent baselines, and no clean way to show clients what it's worth," said Shay Cohen, CEO of Optimize365. "Being on the Microsoft Marketplace means an MSP can find us, trust us, and start using us faster. More importantly, it puts a revenue layer on top of the M365 stack they're already managing."The need is clear in the data. When Optimize365 runs a first scan on a new M365 tenant, on average, 39% of security controls are found to be misconfigured or switched off. A further 11% are blocked by license gaps the client never knew existed. Typically, three in four of each MSP’s tenants have license gaps leaving critical security controls permanently disabled, and 96% have high-risk third-party applications connected to their environment.Optimize365 addresses this from a single dashboard. The platform continuously monitors all client tenants for configuration drift, predicts the impact of every remediation before it is applied, and executes changes safely at scale. Tenant onboarding takes under two minutes. Security assessments run 80% faster than manual approaches. Report generation - the work that used to consume hours before every QBR - drops by 60%.Beyond security operations, Optimize365 includes License Genie, a commercial layer that surfaces license misalignment and upgrade paths across an MSP's entire book of business. MSP partners using the platform have reported 35% year-over-year sales growth, driven by uncovering revenue that was already sitting in existing client accounts.The Microsoft Marketplace listing extends a distribution strategy already reaching dozens of MSP partners, and many thousands of end users secured globally. The platform integrates natively with PSA tools including ConnectWise, Autotask, and HaloPSA, and operates alongside CIPP for MSPs already embedded in the Microsoft ecosystem.MSPs can also run prospecting scans - a full M365 security assessment completed in under three minutes, with no client credentials required - giving their sales teams a data-driven opening before a prospect relationship even begins."We were up and running in 30 minutes and we were already impacting the security posture of our clients" said Raffi Jamgotchian, CEO of Triada Networks.Optimize365 is available now on the Microsoft Marketplace. MSPs can start using Optimize365 directly at: https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/optimizesecurity1780555529243.optimize_365 For more information or to book a demo, visit https://www.optimize365.io/ About Optimize365Optimize365 is an AI multi-tenant M365 security management platform that turns security into a growth engine for MSPs. From a single dashboard, MSPs get full security posture visibility, threat detection, and automated security assessments. Drift is detected automatically, the impact of every change is predicted before it's made, and remediation happens safely at scale.Branded, client-facing reports are generated automatically, so every QBR becomes a trust-building, value-proving conversation. License Genie surfaces license misalignment and upgrade paths across your book of business, uncovering revenue that was already there.Optimize365 integrates with PSA tools like ConnectWise, Autotask, HaloPSA and others. The platform is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and SOC2 type 2 compliant.Done firefighting. Start growing.Learn more at https://www.optimize365.io/

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