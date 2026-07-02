July Fourth: Ride Sober, It’s Part Of The Fun

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) anticipates a high volume of ATV/UTV riders this Fourth of July weekend and reminds everyone to ride sober.

In 2025, there were 300 reported ATV/UTV crashes with 42 fatal crash victims. Many of these crashes involved alcohol as a contributing factor. There were also 255 ATV/UTV OWI citations issued statewide in 2025.

To date in 2026, there have been 23 ATV/UTV fatalities, many of which involve alcohol and speed as top contributing factors.

"This Independence Day celebration is special, marking the country’s 250th birthday," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. "With this, there are a large number of events statewide throughout the holiday weekend that will attract a high volume of ATV/UTV riders.

"Make certain to have a designated driver and keep sober operation a top priority while taking to the trails," explained Holsclaw. "Alcohol and impaired operation continue to plague the sport, resulting in a high number of injuries and fatal crashes, many of which could have been prevented."

Keep these safety tips in mind:

Always ride sober, with zero alcohol or substances.

Wear helmets and seatbelts even when loading and unloading machines.

Follow all regulatory signs, speed limits and stop fully at all stop signs.

Take a safety class regardless of age requirements (required if born on or after Jan.1, 1988).

"We want everyone to have a safe and fun-filled weekend," said Holsclaw. "With the focus on responsible and sober operation, ATV/UTV riders can build lasting positive memories and avoid tragedy that occurs much too often when combing alcohol with riding."

Learn more about ATV/UTV riding, regulations and safety classes on the DNR's website.