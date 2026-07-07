Hootenanny Games Launches Nationwide Dog Search for Upcoming Feelin’ Cute: Top Dog Game

Feelin' Cute Top Dog

Dog Owners Across the Country Invited to Submit their Pups for Chance to be Featured in the Next Edition of the Award-Winning Family Party Game, Feelin’ Cute

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog owners across the country are about to have a new reason to show off their precious pups. On July 7, Hootenanny Games is officially launching a nationwide “Dog Days of Summer” search to find real dogs to appear in the upcoming Feelin’ Cute: Top Dog, a new version of its award-winning party game Feelin’ Cute, which is scheduled to hit store shelves in 2027. Dog owners who are interested can submit photos of their dogs at www.PlayHootenanny.com for the opportunity to have their pup featured in the game itself.

“Our mission is to spark joy and to bring people together through games. Dogs certainly spread happiness and unite us, so it’s a perfect combination of two happy things in life,” said Whitney Kimerling, Co-Founder of Hootenanny Games. “As a small business, one of the most exciting parts of building Hootenanny Games has been creating games alongside our community. This search gives dog owners the opportunity to help shape the game itself while celebrating the pets and personalities people love most.”

The original Feelin’ Cute has become a fan favorite thanks to its hilarious gameplay centered around one very important debate: which animals are actually the cutest? Designed for 2–8 players ages 6+, the game challenges players to rank animals on the game’s signature “Cuteness Meter,” sparking funny arguments, unexpected opinions, and plenty of laughter along the way. The upcoming Top Dog Edition takes that concept one step further by featuring real dogs submitted by fans across the country.

“We started Hootenanny with the idea that game night should feel personal, interactive, and genuinely fun, and this campaign brings that idea to life in a whole new way,” added Alex Kimerling, Co-Founder of Hootenanny Games. “We can’t wait to see the incredible submissions of everyone’s beloved dogs, stories, and photos.”

As part of the contest, which runs from July 7 - August 6, participants will upload a photo of their dog at www.PlayHootenanny.com along with fun details including the dog’s name, age, breed (if known), and fun facts such as favorite foods, best tricks, silly nicknames, or quirky habits.

Following the submission period, select finalists will advance to a public “People’s Choice” voting round, where fans can vote for the dogs they want to see included in the game.

Official contest rules, photo guidelines, and eligibility requirements can be found at (bit.ly/FCtopdog).

To launch the campaign, Hootenanny Games will host a puppy play date party at Urban Dog Bar, located at 5700 Ohio Avenue in Nashville, on July 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dog owners are invited to bring their pups for a free professional photoshoot, to play games, and to submit their photos for a chance to be included in the game.

Please note that all dogs must meet Urban Dog Bar’s entry requirements: dogs must be at least 4 months old, dogs over 1 year old must be spayed or neutered, and all dogs must be current on Bordetella, Distemper/Parvo (DHPP) and Rabies vaccinations. Vaccination documentation is required. To make check-in easy, download the Urban Dog Bar app on the App Store or Google Play to register your dog and upload records ahead of time.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the Hootenanny Games team, learn more about Feelin’ Cute Top Dog, and receive free digital copies of their dogs’ photos following the event.

To learn more about Hootenanny Games and its award-winning collection, visit www.playhootenanny.com. To stay updated on the Dog Days of Summer contest follow:



Instagram: @playhootenanny

TikTok: @playhootenanny

Facebook: Hootenanny Games

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About Hootenanny Games

Located in the heart of Nashville, TN and founded in 2023 by husband and wife duo Whitney and Alex Kimerling, Hootenanny Games is a board game company that is dedicated to bringing families and friends together through innovative and delightful gameplay. Combining traditional gameplay with unique twists, each game promises an experience that sparks joy and fosters connections. Their commitment to quality and community has positioned Hootenanny Games as a beloved tabletop game brand in homes across the country.

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