DNR Drawdown Of Collins Marsh Wildlife Area To Improve Wildlife Habitat

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has drained the main waterbody in the Collins Marsh Wildlife Area by opening the gates on the dam at Mud Creek. This periodic drawdown improves wildlife habitat.

Part of managing a wetland is varying water levels seasonally to mimic the natural ebb and flow in an unrestricted system. Wetlands benefit from periodic dry spells, so the DNR plans to drain the marsh during the summer months to mimic a dry spell. This will ultimately be a great benefit to the marsh. The "seed bank" in the muck at marsh bottom will be exposed to sunlight and will be able to germinate. Valuable native aquatic vegetation will become a food source for water birds, waterfowl and shore birds.

The Collins Marsh Wildlife Area is a 4,200-acre property located about four miles south of Reedsville in Manitowoc County. The marsh is managed primarily as wetland habitat. The primary goal for the main impoundment is to establish waterfowl habitat during the spring and fall migrations. The main body provides food and cover for broods.

In addition, the property has numerous smaller wetland impoundments, as well as fields of upland prairie grass, that serve as nesting cover and brood ponds for ground nesting waterfowl such as mallards and blue-winged teal. A wide variety of wetland-loving birds make the marsh their home, including osprey, green herons, black terns, marsh wrens, sedge wrens and yellow headed blackbirds.

After native vegetation has established roots and reached sufficient growth, the marsh will be reflooded early next spring. The marsh should refill quickly and provide an important stop-over point for migrating birds.

Staff are also using the drawdown to do a much-needed replacement of the gates used to manage water levels. The new gates will be installed this fall, allowing for greater ability in manipulating water levels on the main waterbody for wetland habitat management in the future. The drawdown is expected to last through the winter of 2026-2027 to allow for other habitat projects to be completed.

Although the drawdown is temporary, it will affect hunting opportunities this fall. However, the drawdown will ultimately help produce quality hunting conditions in the years following.