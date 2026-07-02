2,000 Miles on America's Weirdest Bike: Leaving Chicago for Indianapolis to Support Ponzi Victims

Aaron Novinger Pedaling Across America: Biking from Dallas to Washington, D.C. in a Bright Blue Human-Powered Velomobile to Raise Awareness for Ponzi Victims via PonziRelief.org Aaron Novinger with his bright blue aerodynamic velomobile at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Springfield, Illinois, during the 3rd annual Pedaling Against Ponzis 2,000-mile charity ride.

Aaron and Rebecca Novinger launch their 3rd "Pedaling Against Ponzis" ride from Dallas to D.C. to highlight IRS Form 4684 Section C, recovery for fraud victims.

A Ponzi scheme is a financial hurricane, but Form 4684 Section C is the rainbow after the hurricane. Form 4684 Section C offers up to 95% tax relief. There is hope, and we ride to tell everyone.” — Aaron Novinger

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven by a relentless mission to fight financial fraud, accounting firm owners Aaron and Rebecca Novinger have officially launched their 3rd Annual "Pedaling Against Ponzis" cross-country charity bike ride. Aaron is once again hopping into his eye-catching, bright blue aerodynamic velomobile—a completely human-powered, no-motor "rocket bike"—to pedal 2,000 miles from the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex to the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.While previous rides focused on lobbying to save a vital tax loophole from expiring, this year’s 2,000-mile journey is a victory lap with a critical new mission: awareness. IRS Form 4684 Section C secures a lifeline that helps victims receive up to a 95% income credit on their losses. Now, the goal is to ensure that every victim, family, and financial advisor in the country knows this powerful recovery tool exists, while simultaneously gathering signatures on PonziRelief.org to show nationwide support.While Aaron is on the road with a support van, Rebecca Novinger manages the ride's logistics, safety, and nationwide outreach from their home office. Together, they form an unstoppable team advocating for the silent victims that the financial system too often leaves behind.The Mission Behind the MilesPonzi schemes aren't just headlines; they are catastrophic events that carry a lasting impact on the families involved. The Novingers are determined to bring the quiet, hidden crime of financial fraud into the national spotlight. The 3rd annual ride focuses on building a massive wave of public support through the PonziRelief.org petition, proving to lawmakers and survivors alike that fraud victims have a dedicated community standing behind them.About the 3rd Annual "Pedaling Against Ponzis" RideDistance: 2,000 miles.Route: From the Dallas/Fort Worth, TX area to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C..The Vehicle: A custom, ultra-bright blue human-powered velomobile.Beneficiaries: Victims of Ponzi schemes and financial fraud.How to Support the MovementThe public can follow the ride daily on Facebook (@PedalingAgainstPonzis). To show your support, sign the national petition, and learn more about the 95% tax relief available through Form 4684 Section C, visit PonziRelief.org.Media & Interview OpportunitiesOn-the-Road Interviews: Live phone or Zoom interviews with Aaron Novinger while en route.Daily Dispatches: B-roll footage, high-res photos of the velomobile, and daily video dispatches available for media use.Live Arrival Coverage: Press availability upon arrival at the U.S. Capitol.

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